The Gloss Report: Protein rich snacks
1 / 6
The Gloss Report: Protein rich snacks
When keeping our New Year health kick in check unhealthy snacks can often be our downfall. Having already tested a number of healthy snacks last year - and with protein being the current big buzzword in the health world - we decided it was about time we put protein rich snacks to the test. Perfect as a post workout snack, keeping hunger at bay or as a healthy sweet treat to fight the dreaded afternoon slump - click through to find out what the Gloss team liked best…
2 / 6
PRESS London Amazeballs
Price: £1.50 each
Buy: In store at Selfridges
Feedback: “Whether you’re still on the detox wagon or are simply in need of an occasional sweet and tasty pick-me-up, a couple of these Amazeballs from Press London are sure to satisfy your cravings. Setting up their first counter in the Selfridges Food Hall since January 5th, Press London (bespoke cold-pressed juicing experts) have crafted a variety of delicious and nutritious snacks that can be bought individually or in cute and colourful pick ‘n’ mix boxes.
Juicy, nourishing and utterly moorish, shoppers can choose between 6 delectable flavours that includes everything from Salted Caramel and Carrot Cake to Strawberries and Cream and Ginger and Baobab. Using only whole foods, nuts and seeds and only 50 calories a pop - these little bad boys may sound devilish, but there anything but.”
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: KR
3 / 6
The Chia Co Chia Pod
Price: £2.39
Feedback: "Heralded as a superfood that packs some serious snack time punch, chia seeds are one of those rare cupboard healthy eating essentials which boast an array of different uses. One such use is as a healthy breakfast and much like our affections for Marmite, we think you’ll either love them or hate them.
Dairy and gluten-free, each pod contains a great mix of omega 3, protein and fibre and is packed with antioxidants. The pots may have divided the office when it came to their taste however, knowing how darn good for us they were provided the perfect incentive to ensure our tubs were empty. The texture was creamy yet with a bit of grit - an unusual mixture that was reminiscent of rice pudding. Mixed with fruit and coconut milk, the best flavour was Banana which provided a slightly sweeter alternative to the rest of the range. They take some getting used to, but their nutritional value certainly adds some added post-snack smug factor that makes them all the more easier to stomach in our opinion."
Score: 7/10
Reviewer: AM
4 / 6
Bounce Balls
Price: £1.89
Feedback: “ Containing an all natural blend of macadamias, cashews and coconut this is an ideal energy boosting snack. Boasting a substantial 9g of protein this ball of goodness is the perfect addition to a well-balanced lifestyle jam-packed with exercise succeeding in keeping you fuller for longer and repairing your muscles postworkout.
I love that there are plenty of flavours to choose from in the Bounce range but the coconut and macadamia bounce ball is my personal favourite. Less dense than some of the other balls with a slightly lighter and sweeter taste - I can definitely see myself buying one again."
Score: 9/10
Reviewer: FD
5 / 6
Rude Health Peanut Bar
Price: 99p
Feedback: "Gluten-free, dairy-free and no refined sugars – this peanut bar from wholesome foodies Rude Health is all you need for a quick pick-me-up when you’re suffering from that afternoon slump or have just endured an intense workout.
Packed with dates, peanuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, you’re guaranteed nourishing (and very yummy) goodness with every bite. Each bar is a generous size and its smooth fudge-like texture makes it that much more satisfying to consume. The brand also offers a pumpkin and beetroot alternative, meaning you’re spoilt for choice."
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: HI
Want to try one of Rude Health's tasty bars? Their beetroot bar is available to try in Get The Box.
6 / 6
Nama Chocolate and Tahini Ball
Price: £5 for 3
Buy: In store
Feedback: “Nama - the raw food oasis handily located for the Gloss team in Notting Hill - has been on our healthy radar since we tested their excellent green juice last year. I tried their Tahini and Chocolate balls made with pecans, cacao powder, dates, tahini and a hefty dose of Sunwarrior Protein Powder and was impressed by their deliciousness.
Not too sweet but with a decent enough chocolate hit to keep sweet cravings at bay the balls were rolled in chia seeds for a bit of extra crunch (and an extra superfood boost). A perfect healthy desk side pick me up to stop you reaching for chocolate come 4pm or as a nutritous treat post exercise.”
Score: 10/10
Reviwer: EB
More Gloss