The Gloss Report: Protein rich snacks

The Chia Co Chia Pod

Price: £2.39

Buy online

Feedback: "Heralded as a superfood that packs some serious snack time punch, chia seeds are one of those rare cupboard healthy eating essentials which boast an array of different uses. One such use is as a healthy breakfast and much like our affections for Marmite, we think you’ll either love them or hate them.

Dairy and gluten-free, each pod contains a great mix of omega 3, protein and fibre and is packed with antioxidants. The pots may have divided the office when it came to their taste however, knowing how darn good for us they were provided the perfect incentive to ensure our tubs were empty. The texture was creamy yet with a bit of grit - an unusual mixture that was reminiscent of rice pudding. Mixed with fruit and coconut milk, the best flavour was Banana which provided a slightly sweeter alternative to the rest of the range. They take some getting used to, but their nutritional value certainly adds some added post-snack smug factor that makes them all the more easier to stomach in our opinion."

Score: 7/10

Reviewer: AM