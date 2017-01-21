The Gloss Report: Trainers

3 / 11

Skechers Flex Appeal 2.0, £59

The promise: “A light, all-day wearable, next-generation trainer built for comfort and style”

We give it: 9/10

Review: “I have never felt compelled to buy Skechers. I never liked the advertising. They always seemed to be targeted towards kids and teenagers who were heavily into the American pop girl scene, but that just shows how materialistic I am - making purchase decisions based on brand above cost, comfort and whether or not it does the job I need.

"Look behind the Skechers label however, and there you will find an extremely dexterous and comfortable pair of trainers made from a light, synthetic fabric which has been knitted into a canvas to make the shoe cool and breathable, durable and - under scrupulous testing - surprisingly waterproof.

“It is at the base of the shoe where the Flex Appeal trainers are equally impressive, using a foam cushion to support the pressure points of the foot and ensure that the shoe lives up to its promise: I wore these shoes for general daywear (I wouldn't wear them in the gym - they bill themselves as an 'all-day' shoe) for many days in a row with no sweat, soreness or achy repercussions of any kind. These really are the lightest and most comfortable trainers I have had the fortune of owning and at £59 they are a fraction of the price of other brands with equal strengths in performance.

"As these Skechers have not come off my feet yet, I think I can safely say I have redeemed myself a little and realised that if you take a moment to look behind a brand, there can be so much more to offer.“

Reviewer: GP