The Health Rep: Healthy New Year breaks to reboot

The Christmas break may have got the best of you and your waistline, but it’s never too late to start your journey back to health. Here Paul Joseph, Co-founder of Health and Fitness Travel , suggests the best healthy New Year breaks to help you stick to your New Years resolutions to get fit, tone up, detox or de-stress. Where to Detox Austria Toxins in our body can lead to chronic fatigue, insomnia, headaches and weight gain. Enhance your health and wellbeing in Austria on a detox programme at Grand Park Detox . You can re-energise and restore your body and mind with specialised massages, manual lymph drainage and mud wraps, and refuel with healthy meals. Rebalance your mind and spirit with Qi Gong, meditation and yoga, along with medical and nutritional consultations; not only will you feel alive and toxin-free by the end of your stay, but you’ll have the knowledge to stay healthy when your return home. India Boost your health this New Year and enjoy a more fulfilled you. The detox retreat at Ananda in the Himalayas will help you make necessary changes that will be easy to transfer into your everyday lifestyle. This personalised detox programme includes stimulating and purifying Ayurvedic therapies, yoga, meditation and a Dosha-specific Ayurvedic diet to help to detox, reduce stress and improve health. A cleansing diet will help clean the body of toxins and after a few days digestion you will feel lighter, with an increase of energy levels and improved mental attention.

Where to Get Fit Thailand If you’re looking for top-drawer sporting activities and coaching, then look no further than Thanyapura Fusion Fitness in Thailand. Boasting truly world-class facilities, including an Olympic-size swimming pool, a state of the art fitness centre and full-size football pitches, this exclusive holiday is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Classes on offer range from boxing to Zumba and almost everything in between, so you are sure to find something. With tailored programmes offering you the chance to de-stress and lose weight, as well as an award-winning spa, Thanyapura will help you reach your optimal fitness. Madeira Embark on a tailored wellness getaway on this Fusion Fitness holiday at Galo in Madeira. Offering unrivalled choice, this healthy break allows you to design your own bespoke holiday experience. The vast array of options available allows you to focus on cardio, strength, toning and relaxing. Get your heart racing with a mountain bike tour, dance lesson or trail running, work on body strength with crossfit or TRX training, unwind with a meditation class or simply soothe your weary muscles with an indulgent treatment in the fantastic spa.

Where to Lose Weight The Philippines Focus on your resolutions at The Farm in the Philippines. Indulge with holistic therapies to eliminate bodily toxins and experience raw, vegan cuisine along with detoxing juices designed to speed up weight loss in a healthy and sustainable way. Removing fats, empty calories and high-GI foods from your diet will not only help you to slim down, but will also improve your general well-being. With a range of activities from aqua aerobics to bootcamp training and yoga, boost your stamina and purify your mind and body. Spain This award-winning medical wellness retreat can help you keep unnecessary weight off and inject vitality back into your lifestyle. Reach your ideal weight with a tailored weight loss programme at the luxury SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Learn how to eat healthily, following a diet that is based on natural produce to encourage you to reach and maintain your optimum weight. Enjoy a structured schedule of exercise training and holistic treatments to improve your health and energy levels. SHA's approach helps guests to lose weight, keep it off and increase energy.

Where to De-stress Vietnam Awaken your senses at Fusion Maia , a luxury all-inclusive spa holiday in Vietnam and enjoy a minimum of two spa treatments every day. This idyllic setting provides not only the natural beauty, but also the facilities to enjoy the perfect New Year’s healthy holiday. Each day is given a theme, such as ‘open your mind’ and ‘be active’; one day you could be meditating by the sea, the next you could be hiking and cycling through the picturesque countryside. Combine all this with tantalising Asian cuisine, and enjoy unwinding in paradise. Cyprus Surround yourself in a profound calmness; a chance for your body to restore itself from the health-giving waters in a tranquil environment at Ayii Anargryi , a boutique wellness retreat in Cyprus. Unwind with healing spa therapies for complete body and mind relaxation; from sulphur inhalation therapy, volcanic stone baths and mud therapy, along with traditional Mediterranean cuisine and an abundance of scenic attractions that will delight any nature lover. After the combination of different spa therapies, mineral-rich springs and healing techniques, you will leave feeling revitalised with a strong sense of well-being.

Where to Re-energise Utah, US Enjoy the cool temperatures of Utah at Red Mountain Resort , an adventure spa holiday just a couple of hours from Las Vegas. In between massages, facials and body care, enjoy the great outdoors with hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and rock climbing and get fit with a wide variety of exercise classes from kickboxing to yoga. Enjoy the stunning mountains with daily walks and let the breathtaking views inspire you. With wellness consultations, personal discovery workshops and cooking demonstrations, you will end your healthy holiday feeling re-energised. Italy Head to Tuscany in Italy and re-energise at Adler Thermae , famous for its thermal waters and hot springs, this boutique health retreat combines the old spa tradition of healing and cleansing with modern luxury in a natural and beautiful setting. Cleanse and relax your body with massages, body rituals and Ayurvedic treatments. Enjoy mountain bike tours, Nordic guided walking and daily group wellness activities including yoga, Pilates, Aqua gym, Meditation and personal training.

