The HIIT Squad: The Final Results

Emma Gunavardhana

HIIT training: High intensity classes including MetCon3, Tabata, Tread & Shred, Whipped and The Workx at Equinox

Being a part of the HIIT Squad has been a revelation. I started it as someone who ran three times a week, knew my way around a kettlebell and felt relatively capable of the challenge ahead of me. My fitness evaluation at Equinox in Kensington took me back to zero, factory settings if you will, as the leap from what I was used to and what I was doing was going to be a big one.

Back then, in week one , had you given me an ‘out’ I would have been sorely tempted to take it. I hated the classes, hated feeling inept and felt that the half marathon I’d completed two years before and the 20km I ran every week counted for nothing.

Admittedly, there’s a mental as well as a physical issue here, but show me a woman who hasn’t felt insecure about her body and her abilities, and I’ll show you a fibber.

I have to hand it to HIIT though; as someone who loved slow, steady cardio my head has been completely turned. There’s no doubt about it – it works. Within a week I felt fired up; the way I felt about my body was completely different and my head was benefitting from all those feel-good hormones and chemicals that get released when you work hard.

I wasn’t perfect at the exercises and I looked a damn fool trying to do some of them, but for the most part I was getting there. And more to the point my heart rate was doing exactly what it should be. My only niggle, and this was right from the start, was that doing new exercises with very little instruction meant it was easy to do them wrong. I had to keep my ibuprofen supply topped up, because post-session I would inevitably struggle with neck and back pain where the intensity of the exercises had meant my form had suffered and the wrong muscles were being used.

Therein lies the rub… if you are learning an exercise for the first time and then a matter of seconds later you’re performing it eight times over four minutes at high intensity, it’s highly likely that without proper form, you could sustain an injury. And that’s exactly what happened to me.

Just when I had got the bug and couldn’t wait to get to classes, I did one that absolutely knackered my back. This wasn’t just a case of ‘ooh, my back feels a bit sore’ - it was painful to move, painful to sit at my desk for long periods and a sustained discomfort that took around ten days to ease.

My advice to anyone in this situation is if you’re ever in a class or exercising and something feels wrong, and you can hand on your heart say you’re not just copping out – STOP. I knew something wasn’t right and even turned to my friend Katy who was in the class with me and said ‘is your back getting monstered?’ I should have left, but I felt embarrassed.

After a break from all training I’m now working with a PT, because things like backs should be cared for and ultimately form is king. There’s no point spending hours in the gym if the right muscle groups aren’t working.

I’m sold on HIIT training – 100% - and favour it over running now, but as soon as I’m back up to form I’ll make sure I’m doing it properly and in either smaller groups or one-to-one sessions. I’ll also make sure I know what the correct form is before I attempt any exercise.