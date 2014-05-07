The It Gym Kit

The best, and in my experience quickest, way to get in shape is to get a new workout wardrobe. For summer, fitness brands are eschewing (for the most) the bright neons that have been a constant in our sports bags for a range of cool blues, soft pinks, monochrome and painterly prints.

My newest, most favourite item of clothing to work out in is a pair of Shadi Activewear leggings in leopard print, £105. Seriously, why have sportswear manufacturers been so slow to catch on to the trend for animal prints? These comfortable, stylish capris, by a brand new young company, are so fabulous that women approach me in the street to ask me where they’re from. Smug rating: 10.

Fashion also takes the lead, naturally, at Stella McCartney’s collection for Adidas, where she adapts a recent mainline catwalk print – namely a paint-marbled design in blue and white – into smart Seven-Eighth tights , £75, a pair of Eupherusa trainers , £120 and a running jacket , £195. Delicious. US brand Lija is also suffering a case of the moody blues: bag a pair of navy-blue Swirl running pants with mesh cut outs and turquoise graphic details, $110. At Sweaty Betty, go for a pair of Zero Gravity tights with a midnight blue print based on antique navigational charts, £85. At Lucas Hugh, Shard leggings in navy and lapis are a smart, sculpted take on the trend, £225.

Art also seems to inspire at Nike, where a pair of Splatter capris appear to have been spray-painted in green and purple, £30 and where a pair of Rosherun trainers , £70, have a pointillist pattern. At Lucas Hugh, the brand’s Prism leggings , £150 and matching tops , £125 are covered in ‘crystal clusters and floral bursts’ – kind of like wearing a piece of contemporary art to your spinning class. (It even comes as a bikini, £150).