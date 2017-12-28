The Matt Roberts workout that’ll transform your hangover

Exercising on a hangover is often unimaginable - just the thought of leaving your bed and venturing outside to the gym is enough to make most people’s stomachs churn. However, (and hear us out here), a workout when you’re feeling worse for wear could actually provide an unexpected way of speeding along the post night out recovery process.
Fitness expert Matt Roberts (who’s trained the likes of Naomi Campbell, Tom Ford and The Saturdays) has created a quick 10 to 15 minute workout that you can do in the morning to get your blood pumping and lift your mood (without making you feel queasy afterwards). Incorporating exercises designed to release a surge of neurochemicals and hormones to boost energy and motivation levels to get you through the day, it’s equipment-free and anyone can do it anywhere. “The benefits of this workout are that it will not raise your blood pressure and will not dehydrate you further,” says Matt. “It should make you feel better, not worse and the exercises will not overstimulate the stomach area to avoid making you feel even more nauseous.”
The workout
Instructions: Do each exercise 20 times for 3 rounds.
A word of caution: “If you begin to feel dizzy doing these exercises or feel worse, then it would be best to stop and go for a walk instead,” says Matt. “Getting fresh air can also make a big difference.”
Press up
1) Lie on a mat face down with your hands in line with your shoulders and your feet hip width apart on your toes. Push upwards.
2) Keeping the hips elevated and bracing the abdomen, slowly lower your body ensuring that the elbows are kept tucked in.
3) Once you have reached your maximum range of motion, drive back up with a faster tempo.
4) This can also be done on your knees if full press ups are too difficult. Take your feet off the floor, keeping them elevated with the pressure on your knees and arms, and perform the exact same movement.
Deep squat
1) Stand with feet hip width apart and knees slightly bent.
2) Bend the knees to as low as you can comfortably go, keeping your feet still.
3) Return to the start position and repeat.
V-up
1) Lie on the floor in a hollow hold, [as pictured with abs engaged and arms and legs slightly raised up from the ground]. Keep your feet together and your arms extended above your head.
2) As you raise your legs, perform a crunch and touch your hands to your toes.
Lateral crossover lunge
1) Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart.
2) Take a large step diagonally forward with your right foot and sink down until your thighs form right angles.
3) Straighten, and repeat.
Step-in lunge
1) Place one foot about one stride length in front of the other.
2) Bend both knees, bringing the front knee directly over the front foot.
3) Put your weight on the heel of your front foot to maximise the work on the buttock muscle. Slowly return to the start position and repeat.
Reverse lunge
From a standing position, keeping your torso upright, place one leg behind you at 90 degrees, kneel almost to the ground and then stand up again. Repeat.
Bird Dog
1) Get on all fours and extend a leg and the opposite arm.
2) Pause for 5 to 10 seconds and lower. Repeat on the other side.
Pictured: Fanni Steib, Assistant Manager at Matt Roberts Chelsea Club.