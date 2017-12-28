The Matt Roberts workout that’ll transform your hangover

Exercising on a hangover is often unimaginable - just the thought of leaving your bed and venturing outside to the gym is enough to make most people’s stomachs churn. However, (and hear us out here), a workout when you’re feeling worse for wear could actually provide an unexpected way of speeding along the post night out recovery process.

Fitness expert Matt Roberts (who’s trained the likes of Naomi Campbell, Tom Ford and The Saturdays) has created a quick 10 to 15 minute workout that you can do in the morning to get your blood pumping and lift your mood (without making you feel queasy afterwards). Incorporating exercises designed to release a surge of neurochemicals and hormones to boost energy and motivation levels to get you through the day, it’s equipment-free and anyone can do it anywhere. “The benefits of this workout are that it will not raise your blood pressure and will not dehydrate you further,” says Matt. “It should make you feel better, not worse and the exercises will not overstimulate the stomach area to avoid making you feel even more nauseous.”

The workout

Instructions: Do each exercise 20 times for 3 rounds.

A word of caution: “If you begin to feel dizzy doing these exercises or feel worse, then it would be best to stop and go for a walk instead,” says Matt. “Getting fresh air can also make a big difference.”

Press up