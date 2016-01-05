The new Beats by Dre wireless headphones that both fitness phobics and fans will love

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Anna Hunter 5 January 2016
beats-by-dre-1
Instagram @beatsbydre

Whether you love or loathe exercise, meet the new Beats by Dre Powerbeats2 In-Ear Headphones, guaranteed to give you the ultimate head start...

For the ultimate gym accessory to keep fitness motivation levels high this January and beyond, the new Beats By Dre Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones are certain to make gym or jog all the more appealing.

Designed to suit either fitness phobics or fitness fanatics , they provide both great sound quality and portability to help you run just that little bit further, no matter the weather. The rechargeable battery allows for 6 hours of playlist faves, with a speedy 15-minute charge delivering an extra hour of continuous playback should you need a quick recharge when darting from work to workout. Plus, the light, flexible ear-hooks fit snugly yet comfortably thanks to the inclusion of 3 differently sized earbuds, to ensure that no matter how vigorous or long your workout, you'll never get caught short.

Sweat and water-resistant, wireless Bluetooth that connects up to 9.1 metres, a tangle-free cable wrap around and a handy remote for making hands-free calls, suffice to say that when it comes to running buddies, they’re seriously among the best. The Barry’s Bootcamp lot  love them, and if workout accessories pass muster with some of the toughest trainers on the planet, we’re sold too.

The new Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones are £169.95 and are available to  buy online here .

