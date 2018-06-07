The new summer workout essentials that'll take you from beach to bar(re)

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

New workout wear - it acts as the perfect dose of fitness motivation. Especially if summer or an upcoming holiday has got you wanting to move your workouts from indoors to outdoors. Making the switch from air conditioned studio to sun or sea can be tricky in our experience though and the need for fitness gear that’s lightweight and flexible enough to adapt to the changes in temperature and terrain (and that fits in your suitcase) is more essential than ever. This is where Sweaty Betty’s new range of summer swaps comes in - built to suit everything from a seaside Savasana to a power swim in a hotel pool, they’ll make the transition all the more seamless.

With function and fashion at their core, each piece provides the same body-flattering cuts and craftsmanship that the brand is renowned for - but with a new look for summer. For example, its ⅞ Power Leggings, £90, still boast the same bum-sculpting abilities of their predecessors thanks to their extremely clever seaming and curve-loving fabric, but now sport a new 70’s retro gym ball design penned by Brooklyn-based artist, Marcus Chin. The design runs throughout the collection - from tops to bottoms - making it ideal for going from beach to beach bar. Especially if paired with the ‘Will Sweat for Rosé’ Crop Vest, £55, or if the temperature rises, the Ultimate Workout Bra or Upbeat Padded Workout Bra, (£50 each).

If a run on the beach is more your summer workout vibe though, swap your leggings for the collection’s lightweight Challenge Run Shorts, £50, and your T-shirt for its Athlete Seamless Workout Vest, £35, and team with a Swiftie Cap, £20, for added sun protection.

We’re particularly loving the collection’s range of outdoor yoga clothes too. Built to allow your Vinyasa to flow that much more fluidly, pieces range from the Demi Drape Yoga Vest, £50, to the Dandasana Yoga Vest, £60, Double Duty Lightweight Reversible Yoga Shorts, £45, to the Journey Travel Mat, £45 - and if you fancy cooling off in the sea afterwards, simply slip on the range’s Offshore bikini top, £45, and bottoms, £40 (which are also reversible - very useful). Both are chlorine-resistant and offer UV 50+ protection to act as the perfect partner to your bottle of suncream.