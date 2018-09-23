The Postnatal Diaries 4: How and when to exercise safely after birth

The idea of ‘pinging back’ into shape post-pregnancy is a ridiculous one. Some people can fit right back into their 26-inch J Brands within four weeks, granted, but for the rest of us it can be a long haul. I’m not obese by any means, but it’s six months post-Willow’s birth and I’m not fitting back into my old jeans yet despite having lost 9lbs so far in almost three months on the Louise Parker plan (see below). Am I concerned? Absolutely not – with each baby it took more than a year to get back to the old me.

It is also a crazy idea that after growing a baby, plus a new organ (the placenta), we think we can go right back to the gym and pick up where we left off. If you think about it, all our organs are squished into new places for nine months, our stomach muscles split right down the middle to leave space for the ever-growing bump and our pelvic bones shift. We then achieve the near-impossible task of pushing a baby out into the world from a space that really doesn’t look big enough and needs a tonne of stitches, while many women have C-sections which means undergoing full abdominal surgery.

I kept fit in pregnancy this time (my third) with a prenatal exercise regime and lots of yoga, but I still felt pretty broken post-birth. Willow’s arrival was incredibly fast (three hours from the first contraction) and I almost felt like I’d split in two. I remember going for a very gentle swim a few weeks after giving birth – it was a very odd feeling not knowing whether your body could function normally.

My clothes are fitting better and even my knickers aren’t digging in anymore

The NHS guidelines for exercising post- C-section and vaginal delivery are to wait until six weeks, but depending on birth complications and your general health, it is best to listen to your body and not run before you can walk (literally). My advice is to start verrrry slowly as the chance of injury is high when your muscles aren’t as strong as they were and everything’s been shifted out of alignment. Even exercise addicts need to give their body the break it needs to heal.

So what is safe exercise and when should you start? I spoke to Pilates teacher Chlo e Hodgson , who has two young children herself – and an incredible set of washboard abs.

Weeks 1 – 2: mobility, stretching and pelvic floors

Whether you’ve had a natural birth or Caesarean, Chloe recommends not pushing yourself too hard too soon, but at the same time she says, “I would never promote doing nothing.”

We aren’t talking weights and lunges here. Post-birth everything can start to seize up a bit, so Chloe recommends gentle movements. “Even if it’s lying in bed doing spinal twists, gentle stretches, cat stretches or a bit of walking, the first few weeks are about keeping mobile and stretching rather than strength. It’s really important to take it slowly and not push yourself at this stage as your body needs to heal,” she warns.

How to do pelvic floor exercises properly

Chloe (who has also had two Caesareans) recommends no exercise at all for a few days post-birth, which will allow your body to settle and you to spend time with your baby. However, within the first two weeks, she suggested starting your pelvic floor exercises, which are the most important exercise you will do after birth as they basically keep your insides up. A weak pelvic floor can lead to prolapse now or later in life. If you are worried about this, speak to your GP.

Chloe explains that we have two different types of fibres in our pelvic floor muscles – fast twitch and slow twitch which require two different types of exercise. She suggests the following daily:

• Squeeze your pelvic floor by imagining you are picking something small up from the floor like a bean. Hold for ten seconds and repeat three times.

• Next, squeeze your pelvic floor for a second and let go. Repeat like a pump ten times and repeat three times.

• Repeat the whole sequence three times a day EVERY DAMN DAY.

Tips to perfect your pelvic floor technique

Don’t just imagine you are drawing up your vagina, but your back passage too. This doesn’t mean your glutes - you should not be clenching the cheeks of your bottom or the backs of your thighs. We are talking about your internal workings here.

Chloe suggests using a visualisation which can also double up as a calming meditation to quell the stress of new motherhood, “Breath into the back and sides of your ribs, then as you are blowing out, imagine you are blowing up a balloon with your mouth. As you breathe out squeeze your pelvic floor up imagining you are picking a chickpea up from the floor.”

If you can’t remember to do the exercises three times a day Chloe suggests having a trigger throughout the day that will remind you to do them, for example, every time you stop at traffic lights or every time you boil the kettle.