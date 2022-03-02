The postnatal diaries: getting my body back on track after baby No.3

If you don’t know me already, I’m Susannah, I’m 42, and I recently had my third baby after a nine-year gap (I already have Bella, 11 and Oscar, nine). My husband Chris and I decided, after much deliberation, that life was way too short not to have another child. After a year or so of trying, I got pregnant again at 41 and our beautiful baby girl Willow was born like a rocket on 20th February. When I was pregnant, I worried about EVERYTHING. Would we cope with a screaming child and the nights now we were older? What if something were to go wrong during childbirth? What if the baby wasn’t healthy? Would having a baby ruin the incredible bond we already have with our children? Was I going to miscarry like I had before? My worries were exacerbated by comments from other people, “Are you absolutely mad?” people shrieked at me in car parks or on the school run, “You’re nuts, how can you go back to the NIGHTS?” they said screwing up their faces. My worries didn’t go away until that bubba came shooting out vibrant, pink and healthy (and not screaming - for the record none of my children have arrived on planet earth crying) at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The birth: three hours from the first contraction to hello baby We don’t always hear the words ‘incredible’ and ‘birth’ in the same sentence because, as my yoga teacher says, “It’s the horror stories that get the most sensational airtime”. However, I look back on all three of my births as pretty mind-blowing experiences despite being excruciatingly painful ones. Each labour was faster than the last and Willow’s was three hours from first contraction to hello. I didn’t have any drugs, not because I’m some weird martyr but they all came out way too fast to get round to it. I'd also be lying if I also didn't have a strange urge to know what childbirth really felt like. MORE GLOSS: Home birth or hospital? These mothers describe their experiences Because of the long gap since Oscar was born, I sought the advice of a doula called Georgie Ruthven , who took my husband and me back through all the stages of an active labour. She was amazing. When it came to it, there was no time to even take my clothes off let alone think about drugs. Willow was born within two minutes of arriving at the birthing suite - the midwives literally caught her when I was standing up after my waters broke all over their reception chairs (so much for wearing the ‘birth nightie’ I’d spent so long choosing!). The contractions were overwhelmingly brutal, but a reminder of how life is an incredibly powerful force.

Life after birth: this time it's two fingers to Gina Ford So how has it been? So far (and I’m touching wood as I type) having a child 11 years after our first is one of the loveliest things I’ve ever done. When I was younger, I always felt I was missing out on life. Now I know that family is life. It does help that Willow is unbelievably calm. People ask if I think it’s because I’m so much calmer this time around and perhaps that has something to do with it (or perhaps we are just damn lucky). With our first, Bella, we fussed over the temperature of her bedroom, counted the minutes of sleep she had each day and it was a total crisis if she left a fluid ounce of milk at night undrunk. This time around, I feel we are on cruise mode and it feels amazing. Back when I was 31 I would put Bella in her cot at 6.30pm and did the ‘crying it out’ that all the baby books recommend. While this works for some people, it seems crazy to me now. Willow falls asleep when she does, usually around 8pm, and we’ve stuck two fingers up to any regimented Gina Ford-type advice. If she cries in the night, she comes into our bed as I’m too damn tired to stand over her bed shushing her to sleep. For me, one of the toughest parts of having a baby is the way you feel after birth. No books will tell you (everyone focuses on the actual birth or the pregnancy) but whether you’ve had a Caesarean or a natural birth, both normally mean stitches of some sort and most women will feel utterly beaten up. Some are so sore they have to sit on an inflatable rubber ring for the first few weeks of their baby’s life. This time, I really took time to nurture myself, allow my body to heal and bond with my baby once I got the hang of breastfeeding again (more of which next time). I didn’t get dressed for many days, didn’t answer my phone and put off most visitors – it was heaven, just us and Willow who I would tuck inside my dressing gown as I lay on the sofa.

The 'third baby' body So how is the body post-third human? Surprisingly, health-wise it seems OK – I had no major complications in pregnancy or since, aside from a weird pain in my right buttock (apparently my piriformis muscle) which a chiropractor is helping with. I also feel very stiff in the mornings which is new (if anyone knows a cure please let me know, someone told me it is postnatal arthritis). I also had a few stitches after labour – being stitched up was possibly worse than the labour itself - but they healed fast. MORE GLOSS: The yukky things that happen to your body after birth One thing I would highly recommend is exercise during pregnancy. Whereas our parents’ generation were told to put their feet up, we are now told to keep active. I exercised (I took a lot of advice as to what exercises to do) up until the last trimester which kept me sane, and despite being older I have felt stronger for it post-birth. The worst bit of the old baby bod? Unsurprisingly that’s my stomach - a flabby, jelly-like mass that looks like a deflated balloon. While part of me doesn’t care (I got a beautiful baby in return for heaven’s sake), there is also part of me that opens my wardrobe full of patterned dresses, pretty blouses and skinny jeans and wants to feel like my old self. I have spent my life working on fashion magazines (I was beauty and health editor at Vogue) and what I wear every day actually seriously enhances my wellbeing. I also got myself super fit and lean between the last two pregnancies and I feel a long way from that. So when health and fitness expert Louise Parker emailed me to do her health plan for 12 weeks, it didn’t take me long to say “HELL YES!”. Louise Parker to the rescue Louise, ‘The Figure Magician’, Parker has three children herself, looks insanely lean and polished and has helped many a beautiful celebrity as well as (rumour has it) royalty, post birth. One male friend of mine went to see her and lost four stone. I decided, after speaking to her and discovering how sensible and normal she is, that she was the best person for the job. I have always felt that, contrary to public opinion, you don't shift the baby pounds until you have finished breastfeeding because your body holds onto it to keep your baby alive (in fact Serena Williams was saying the same about weight loss and breastfeeding just this week). Louise reiterated this, telling me that I would get best results from her plan once I had finished breastfeeding and my hormones have settled a bit. While I have always considered myself reasonably healthy, I have lately fallen into baaaad habits. Forget the ‘eating for two’ they warn you against in pregnancy. It’s the ‘eating for ten’ post-birth that no one tells you about. I defy any breastfeeding mother not to shovel in about 400 pieces of toast and jam in between feeds (poor Willow constantly had a cluster of crumbs on her head in the first few weeks). I’ve also developed a really sweet tooth and drink barrel loads of tea and coffee.