The rise of the urban running club

Forget the headlines about Londoners being sedentary office workers with a deep-rooted Netflix addiction; the statistics show a very different picture. According to Strava, the social networking site for athletes, London is fast becoming a city of runners. Recent research revealed the British capital is the most active area in the UK for runners, with the number of run commutes in 2018 growing by 51%. For the first time in Strava’s history, there are now more runners than cyclists in the capital, and treadmill-focused classes are ClassPass’ fastest growing category. At the heart of the trend is a wave of London-based running groups championing community and performance, offering an altogether more immersive experience. Beyond the widespread availability of running clubs, there is a deeper force at play; our desire to reconnect as a community. Michael James Wong, an LA-born meditation guru living in London, believes this is something city dwellers are craving. “People are looking to share and reconnect as a community. Getting out in nature is the new gym,” he says. As health and fitness become increasingly integrated into Londoners’ lives, the need for wellness experiences that facilitate social interactions as well as a sense of community will continue to grow. Running in the capital is going from strength to strength. Jogging is no longer the preferred term - now we’re all runners.

TrackLife Here's our pick of the best urban running clubs to know about... GO GREEN Parkrun, a free, timed 5k run with a community of over 1 million runners set the precedent in 2004. There are now 47 Parkruns in the capital alone and the weekly sessions (a bright and early 9am start on a Saturday, FYI) are the perfect way to spend time in nature and your local community. Whether your 5k takes you 20 minutes or 50, the weekly aspect of the event provides the opportunity to compare and contrast runs over a set period, making Parkrun ideal for those getting into fitness or training for a race . At the helm of the phenomenon is founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who was awarded a CBE in 2014 for his ‘services to grass roots sports participation’ and has long been a vocal advocate for the concept of a running community. Want in? Just remember to register before you turn up otherwise your run won’t be timed. Free entry; find your nearest group at parkrun.org.uk DISCOVERING THE CITY London’s running scene is going from strength to strength. Run Dem Crew was set up by DJ, poet and writer Charlie Dark in 2007 as an answer to running clubs that were “missing the point of community exercise”. “We are not a running club, we’re a running crew,” Dark told us. “Running is the least important part of what we’re about. For us, it’s not about speed, time or distance, it’s bringing generations together to run, making people fit enough to survive in their city. We build, maintain and activate communities.” Whether you’re a triathlon veteran or just getting started on your running journey, Run Dem Crew is the definition of an urban running community. As well as exploring the capital’s streets on foot, the group also host post-run workshops, film nights and talks. Email to find out how you can get involved; rundemcrew.com SUNSET SPRINTS Elsewhere, in less than four years, Midnight Runners has become one of the world’s largest urban running collectives. Starting out as a group of 13 people jogging alongside the banks of the Thames on a drizzly winter night, they now boast thousands of members worldwide. There are eight cities with a weekly Midnight Runners programme, spanning Barcelona to Sydney and in 2017, they organised a marathon in a war zone - Somalia’s first in 26 years. The group hosts three runs in London every week, including Tuesday sessions at the Mile End Track and Sunday runs, which, covering distances of up to 30k, are popular with marathon runners bored of training solo. Music also plays an integral role within the community with playlists curated via the Midnight Runners Slack channel. Also keep an eye out for themed Friday night 10k runs (members are encouraged to wear fancy dress), which take place every other month. Membership starts from £36 for three months; visit midnightrunners.com THE SCIENCE-DRIVEN ONE