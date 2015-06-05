The summer 'It' gym kit

As a fridge full of good food will help to kickstart a healthy eating regime, there’s nothing quite like a brand new workout wardrobe to help motivate you to get you off the couch and into the gym. These days activewear apparel is so fashion-forward and technically advanced, that perusing leggings and trying on trainers has never been more fun - and ultimately, is no longer simply about picking something to sweat in. Combining comfort, style and performance, here’s our edit of the latest and greatest sportswear you need to be wearing this season. Amp up your accessories

Take your yoga sessions to new spiritual heights with this magical Carpet Print Yoga Mat , £90, from Urban Activewear. Crafted in a range of beautifully mesmerizing designs this is the ideal accessory to keep you feet firmly planted on the ground as you downward dog the day away. Hydrate in style with this Gym & Tonic Water Bottle , £8, which arguably makes us wish we were somewhere actually having a gin and tonic - but also provides a good measure of tongue-in-cheek fun fitspiration.

For a more advanced bottle that offers the ultimate in both style and substance there’s nothing better than the uber chic and BPR-free bottles by BKR , £25, whose elegant and eco-friendly designs are favoured by a bevy of fit-bodied celebs from Jessica Alba to Gisele Bündchen. MORE GLOSS: Two 10 minute workouts to blast away body fat Invest in some stylish separates No workout wardrobe would be complete without a set of luxe leggings and currently we couldn’t be more obsessed with LA based brand ‘Under The Same Sun’, whose 70s inspired tie-dye Vitality Leggings , £76, are as beautiful as they are practical.

Sweaty Betty’s latest Outdoor Range also follows a similarly bohemian-chic style, with intricate layers such as the Chaturanga Yoga Vest , £60, or the Arabesque Dance Leotard , £60, that work to build up delicately dreamy ensembles.

This season activewear has also taken an Aztec-style turn with Indie brands such as ‘Without Walls’ and ‘Textile Federation’ showcasing bold Mosaic Running Shorts , £28, Printed Active Crop Tops , £26, and Prism-prints , £38. Hot weather doesn’t tend to be a problem here in the UK but for those who tend to favour function over fashion, adidas’s new climachill range goes above and beyond. Made using their exclusive climachill technology, the mesh-like fabric is covered with aluminium-silver dots that work to conduct heat away from the body - allowing you to keep calm, cool and performing at your absolute best. MORE GLOSS: The best supplements for a flat tummy Go wild with your footwear Footwear has been hit with jungle fever this season with a number of trainers featuring animal prints, textures and styles. Collaborating for the second time, PUMA have joined forces with edgy east London label, House Of Hackney, to release a range of trainers featuring a quirky white and green palm leaf design. Shoes in the collection range from the classic R698 trainers , £150, which feature PUMA’s trademark Trinomic-technology, to the Becker OG’s, which are a reimagined version of the shoes that saw Tennis champ Boris Becker win at Wimbledon in 1985.