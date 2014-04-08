The trainers that are built for fitness and fashion

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 April 2014
get-the-gloss-nike-liberty-trainers-1

Liberty plus Nike equals the coolest trainers in town

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Finding footwear that’s built for fitness, function and fashion can be just as hard a prospect as heading to the gym on a cold, dark morning. However, thanks to the new Nike X Liberty Collection, from £75, the job’s just been made a whole lot easier.

The limited edition collection between Nike UK and London’s favourite department store has provided us with the perfect excuse to swap our heels for flats this spring. However, with the sport brand’s most famous trainers given a new season makeover thanks to a selection of trademark Liberty London floral prints, choosing just the one pair is proving to be quite the dilemma.

From the 1930s to the 1970s, paisley to print works, we’re torn; there’s the Nike Blazer, Nike Dunk Sky Hi, Nike Air Max , Nike Internationalist , and Nike Roshe Run  - between them, sportwear’s never been more practical nor looked prettier. Make sure you snap yours up quickly though, they’re sure to sprint off the shelves.

Available now at  www.liberty.co.uk





You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More