The trainers that are built for fitness and fashion

Finding footwear that’s built for fitness, function and fashion can be just as hard a prospect as heading to the gym on a cold, dark morning. However, thanks to the new Nike X Liberty Collection, from £75, the job’s just been made a whole lot easier.

The limited edition collection between Nike UK and London’s favourite department store has provided us with the perfect excuse to swap our heels for flats this spring. However, with the sport brand’s most famous trainers given a new season makeover thanks to a selection of trademark Liberty London floral prints, choosing just the one pair is proving to be quite the dilemma.

From the 1930s to the 1970s, paisley to print works, we’re torn; there’s the Nike Blazer, Nike Dunk Sky Hi, Nike Air Max , Nike Internationalist , and Nike Roshe Run - between them, sportwear’s never been more practical nor looked prettier. Make sure you snap yours up quickly though, they’re sure to sprint off the shelves.

