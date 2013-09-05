The twerkout trend

Ever since THAT VMA performance from a certain Miss Miley Cyrus, it seems like the world has gone twerk berserk.

Having only just recovered from seeing Hannah and her bikini-clad Montanas getting up close and personal with Robin Thicke, we’ve now got to face up to the fact that unlike its predecessors (Cha Cha Slide, anyone?) this is one dance craze that is not going anywhere anytime soon thanks to a new wave of “twerkouts”.

What now? Oh, only an array of exercise classes all jumping on the bump ‘n’ grind bandwagon so that we can all learn to twerk it like a pro.

However, we can’t say that we’re all that excited about the latest fitness fad.

First thing’s first, what exactly is twerking? Well basically, it involves squatting and then just ‘shaking what yo mama gave ya.’ Originating in the 90s with its roots in the Deep South, the dance can take a variety of forms, but all mainly involve a degree of unadulterated booty-shaking (whether you mix it up with a Cyrus sex show on the side is entirely up to you, though).

Offered by companies such as Move Popup Gym and Les Mills courtesy of their Bodyjam classes, attendees can learn to master the move during the 55 minute sessions which to their credit, claim to help burn up to 530 calories each. Speaking to The Daily Mail Gandalf Archer, Les Mills International Programme Developer commented, 'We can't wait to get more people twerking their way to a better body.'

So will you be finding the Glossy Posse gyrating at a gym near you? There are no blurred lines about it. The answer’s a resounding no. Give us a 6am spin sesh or Barry’s Bootcamp class to help blitz our bodies into shape any day of the week.