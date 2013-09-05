The twerkout trend

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 September 2013
get-the-gloss-miley-cyrus-twerking

Apparently the new workout is the 'twerkout'. Another trend we won't be thanking Miley Cyrus for, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Ever since THAT VMA performance from a certain Miss Miley Cyrus, it seems like the world has gone twerk berserk.

Having only just recovered from seeing Hannah and her bikini-clad Montanas getting up close and personal with Robin Thicke, we’ve now got to face up to the fact that unlike its predecessors (Cha Cha Slide, anyone?) this is one dance craze that is not going anywhere anytime soon thanks to a new wave of “twerkouts”.

What now? Oh, only an array of exercise classes all jumping on the bump ‘n’ grind bandwagon so that we can all learn to twerk it like a pro.

However, we can’t say that we’re all that excited about the latest fitness fad.

First thing’s first, what exactly is twerking? Well basically, it involves squatting and then just ‘shaking what yo mama gave ya.’ Originating in the 90s with its roots in the Deep South, the dance can take a variety of forms, but all mainly involve a degree of unadulterated booty-shaking (whether you mix it up with a Cyrus sex show on the side is entirely up to you, though).

Offered by companies such as Move Popup Gym and Les Mills courtesy of their Bodyjam classes, attendees can learn to master the move during the 55 minute sessions which to their credit, claim to help burn up to 530 calories each. Speaking to The Daily Mail Gandalf Archer, Les Mills International Programme Developer commented, 'We can't wait to get more people twerking their way to a better body.'

So will you be finding the Glossy Posse gyrating at a gym near you? There are no blurred lines about it. The answer’s a resounding no. Give us a 6am spin sesh or Barry’s Bootcamp class  to help blitz our bodies into shape any day of the week.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Beauty
Frankie Bridge on the £5.50 beauty bargain she can't be without
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Explore More