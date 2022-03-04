The We Own the Night 10K Run Set to Return to London

Come the 10th of May, the women of London will be given the chance to Own the Night yet again thanks to Nike and their all-female 10K run.

Not your average 10K, Nike hopes to create a festival-like atmosphere as the sun goes down for a party that’ll last from dusk till dawn. With runners sprinting alongside Nike athletes and other big names from music, fashion, film and TV, plus live music and DJs to celebrate afterwards too, we can’t think of a better incentive to get your running shoes on.

As part of this year’s We Own the Night race, Nike will help support the global Designed to Move initiative which aims to tackle the epidemic of physical inactivity among our youth, by making a £4 donation from each entry fee to Women Win. The funds will then go towards supporting programs in each of the five race cities of Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and of course, London to get kids moving and feeling positive about sports.

Not feeling race-ready just yet? Fret not, as in the lead up to the big day Nike will be helping their new recruits run at full blast by organising weekly run clubs and elevated Nike Training Club classes . To help track your progress, Nike+ will be at hand to provide a tech-savvy nudge in the right direction courtesy of the Nike+ Running App (available free on iTunes ), Nike+ Training Club App (available free on iTunes ) and Nike+ Fuelband SE, £129.

Feeling inspired? Places are limited, so be sure to be quick and secure a spot for the London race here or in your another city here.