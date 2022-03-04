The We Own the Night 10K Run Set to Return to London

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 February 2014
get-the-gloss-nike-we-own-the-night-1

Join Nike's all-female nighttime run this May and help others to get moving. Ayesha Muttucumaru reports

Come the 10th of May, the women of London will be given the chance to Own the Night yet again thanks to Nike and their all-female 10K run.

Not your average 10K, Nike hopes to create a festival-like atmosphere as the sun goes down for a party that’ll last from dusk till dawn. With runners sprinting alongside Nike athletes and other big names from music, fashion, film and TV, plus live music and DJs to celebrate afterwards too, we can’t think of a better incentive to get your running shoes on.

As part of this year’s We Own the Night race, Nike will help support the global Designed to Move  initiative which aims to tackle the epidemic of physical inactivity among our youth, by making a £4 donation from each entry fee to Women Win. The funds will then go towards supporting programs in each of the five race cities of Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and of course, London to get kids moving and feeling positive about sports.

MORE GLOSS: We review the Nike+ Training Club App

Not feeling race-ready just yet? Fret not, as in the lead up to the big day Nike will be helping their new recruits run at full blast by organising weekly run clubs and elevated Nike Training Club classes . To help track your progress, Nike+ will be at hand to provide a tech-savvy nudge in the right direction courtesy of the Nike+ Running App (available free on iTunes ), Nike+ Training Club App (available free on iTunes ) and Nike+ Fuelband  SE, £129.

Feeling inspired? Places are limited, so be sure to be quick and secure a spot for the  London race here  or in your  another city here.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More