The yoga mat we’re all dreaming about

30 January 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-yoga-mats

Once in a while we stumble across something that sends the whole Get The Gloss office into excitement. This week that something was a yoga mat and not just any yoga mat for that matter…

Fusing fitness and fashion with a generous helping of cool, California based brand La Vie Boheme  was founded in San Diego in 2006 by two friends with a shared love of fashion, travel and yoga. Alongside their collections of jewellery and yoga friendly apparel, what really sets the brand apart is their yoga mats.

La Vie Boheme's colourful range of printed mats cannot fail to brighten your day and we can ensure the bohemian inspired patterns will bring out the yogi in just about anyone. Not merely style over substance, these mats manage to tick both boxes when it comes to practicality: extra thick to allow for the most comfortable practise whilst also being super lightweight to transport around.

B London , the one stop beachwear and beauty boutique (and probably the only place in London you can get a Eve Lom facial followed by a holiday wardrobe courtesy of Melissa Odabash) is currently your best bet for getting your hands on one of these coveted mats. But fear not, if you cannot make the trip to the Barnes boutique you can also pick one up online  here for £89 .

The only question that remains is which design will you go for?


