These new sculpting leggings will make your butt look amazing

Support - it’s not just confined to your sports bra. These days, many of us can be found living in our leggings and so finding some that work as hard inside the gym as they do outside is a key shopping consideration. A mixture of sturdiness, style and stretchiness is the ideal combo and Sweaty Betty’s new limited edition Union Jack Power leggings look to deliver on all counts. Launched to celebrate the brand’s 20th birthday, they’re built for function as well as fashion thanks to their patriotic print (based on a heritage print from their archives that had sell-out success during the 2012 Olympics), sweat-wicking and quick-drying material and design features to make them fit for a range of different sports from morning runs to HIIT sessions and spin workouts.

Creating the perfect pairing has been an ambition of the brand’s since its inception in 1998. “For almost twenty years, we’ve been perfecting the fit and fabric of our leggings so that they make your bum look amazing,” says Tamara Hill-Norton, Founder and Creative Director of Sweaty Betty. “We’ve sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted them in-house and placed our seams carefully to really flatter the bum and legs.” So dedicated to the objective of creating the perfect bum-sculpting legging were the in-house design team, that they even measured the lift of the bum to ensure a better booty-boosting fit. The result was a fabric high in elastane for high performance and stretch that’s comfortable but durable enough to make you feel ‘held-in’ all over. This is further enhanced by its high waistband and adjustable drawcord to help everything stay put come deep lunge or squat.