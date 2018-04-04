These new sculpting leggings will make your butt look amazing

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 April 2018
sweaty-betty-power-leggings

Sweaty Betty’s new Union Jack Power leggings are as much of a treat for eyes as they are for bum and thighs thanks to their patriotic design and clever features designed to flatter and support

Support - it’s not just confined to your sports bra. These days, many of us can be found living in our leggings and so finding some that work as hard inside the gym as they do outside is a key shopping consideration. A mixture of sturdiness, style and stretchiness is the ideal combo and Sweaty Betty’s new limited edition Union Jack Power leggings  look to deliver on all counts.

Launched to celebrate the brand’s 20th birthday, they’re built for function as well as fashion thanks to their patriotic print (based on a heritage print from their archives that had sell-out success during the 2012 Olympics), sweat-wicking and quick-drying material and design features to make them fit for a range of different sports from morning runs to HIIT sessions and spin workouts.

Creating the perfect pairing has been an ambition of the brand’s since its inception in 1998. “For almost twenty years, we’ve been perfecting the fit and fabric of our leggings so that they make your bum look amazing,” says Tamara Hill-Norton, Founder and Creative Director of Sweaty Betty. “We’ve sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted them in-house and placed our seams carefully to really flatter the bum and legs.”

So dedicated to the objective of creating the perfect bum-sculpting legging  were the in-house design team, that they even measured the lift of the bum to ensure a better booty-boosting fit. The result was a fabric high in elastane for high performance and stretch that’s comfortable but durable enough to make you feel ‘held-in’ all over. This is further enhanced by its high waistband and adjustable drawcord to help everything stay put come deep lunge or squat.

Fit for a wide variety of sports, comfy and with a pattern that looks just as good during brunch with the girls as it does during a barre class, the new addition to the Power Leggings family provides a leg up on the sportswear competition in terms of both style and versatility.

Sweaty Betty’s new Union Jack Power Leggings range from £60 to £90 and are available in crop, full length and 7/8 styles. Buy yours online here .

Written in partnership with  Sweaty Betty . All views our own.


