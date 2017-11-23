This is the best exercise you can do for your all round health

Anna Hunter 23 November 2017
press-up
Getty Images

A new study has revealed the most efficient, effective workout move, and you don’t need equipment or a spendy gym membership to do it…

If you dodge the weights area or perhaps don’t get the most out of your monthly gym membership (ahem), we’ve got good news for you. A study of 80,000 people across the UK by researchers at the University of Sydney has shown that working out at home for a total of 50 minutes a week is equal to 60 minutes of weight bearing activity in the gym, with the humble press-up coming out top for the healthiest fitness move out there, over and above exercises employing techy machines and equipment.

The research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that those exercising at home twice a week for 25 minutes at a time had a 31 per cent reduced risk of dying from cancer related disease, and a 23 per cent lowered risk of dying prematurely from any causes, the same as gym goers who worked out twice a week for a total of 60 minutes. It’s thought that the press-up is so powerful as it’s a full-body exercise that uses your own bodyweight as resistance, testing the arms, core and legs. Basically, there’s a reason it’s so damn hard and employed by drill sergeants as brutal punishment, but on the upside, it’s free, supremely good for you and you can always modify by performing a press-up on your knees as you work up to the real deal. Don’t worry if you’re struggling to complete just one- the efficiency of the exercise should mean that you build up strength quite quickly. If you’re looking to max out your home workout routine, press-ups included (15 in total- apparently around the minimum that women up to the age of 39 should be competing in a session. Gulp), follow personal trainer Steve Mellor’s top to toe home exercise plan.

Crave further home fitness inspo? Here’s  8 things to learn from Joe Wicks’ The Body Coach plan  (key takeaway- fitness can be fast, and done from your front room)

Follow Anna on Twitter and Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More