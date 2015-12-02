Today only: don't miss The Library Gym's 12 hour sale

It’s the gym that finally made Sarah Vine stick to an exercise regime : The Library is quite possibly the most coveted fitness destination around and for 12 hours only they are inviting you to book on to their signature programme at a hugely discounted price.

For today only between 7am and 7pm, book into their 12 Day Page Turner programme - a plan which they’ve seen to result in an average loss of 7.5lbs of fat and two inches from your waist - for just £185, instead of the standard price of £595.

With unrivalled experts who can guide you to better health through high intensity training, it’s an offer that’s not to be missed - snap it up today before 7pm as a gift to yourself and wish yourself a very merry Christmas...

Click here to buy the programme

Visit The Library Gym's website for more information , or call them on 020 7221 7992.