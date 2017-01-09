Tom’s Daily Plan: is Tom Daley’s new fitness & nutrition book for you?

From diving board to television to now, bookstore, Tom Daley’s appeal spans audiences and generations, making him one of the world’s most recognisable Olympic athletes. His new healthy living handbook, Tom’s Daily Plan , is among the New Year’s most highly anticipated launches and we’re pleased to say, it’s been worth the wait. Aiming to provide a go-to guide on all things fitness and nutrition, his experiences as an Olympian are clearly and helpfully broken down into bite-sized and digestible chunks to help inspire healthier habits in those who read it.

A mind-body manual created to make fitness and nutrition more accessible, budget friendly and sustainable, his experiences performing on sport’s highest platform give him a truly unique perspective. “As an Olympian, who trains for five hours a day, six days a week, I have learnt a huge amount about food and nutrition and have spent a lot of time trying to learn about my body and mind so I can perform to the best of my ability,” he says. “This book aims to pass on some of these ideas, so that you can achieve your best and feel amazing, all day, every day.”

Is his plan for you? Here are the fast facts you need to know.

What’s the main message?

Essentially, that anyone can get fit and, that it needn’t cost the earth to do so. Containing 80 easy-to-make recipes which are both budget and taste bud friendly, home HIIT workouts for all fitness levels and handy ‘Life Hacks’ to help maintain both a healthy mind and body, it approaches healthy living from an all-encompassing point of view.

Who is it for?

Time-poor men and women and those who have historically found it hard to make and maintain a lifestyle change. His dedication is particularly moving and is certain to strike a chord with all those who read it:



“I dedicate this book to my dad, Rob. It was always my mission in life to get him to exercise, and although he succeeded in getting me to eat my veggies, I never quite managed to get him to fall in love with exercise. But maybe if he saw this book, he would give it a go.”

What will you need?

A blender and/or a food processor for a handful of the recipes, but no expensive gym equipment for the workouts. Just an enthusiasm to make a change.

What will you learn?

Based on an ‘Eat, move, live’ ethos, his recommendations are all about ease and accessibility. Recipes include breakfast and brunch ideas, light lunches and quick suppers, sweets, snacks, weekend feasts and drinks, as well as healthier takes on classic dishes (with nutritional details of each recipe at the back of the book).

His fitness plan has been devised with quality rather than quantity in mind: 20 minutes a day is all that’s needed to complete his five day a week HIIT program.

Furthermore, his lifestyle tips act as the glue that draws everything together. Advice on willpower, motivation, sleep, meditation, mindfulness and work/life balance makes for valuable reading and provides a real insight into how an Olympian stays both mentally and physically strong.

Any final takeaways?

Attainable and appetising, Tom’s Daily Plan makes for a fuss and faff-free way to make a lifestyle change stick through fast fitness and tasty food. His down-to-earth tone yet Olympic-sized experience gives his guidance both authority and relatability and all in all, drives home a message of motivation rather than deprivation.

Tom’s Daily Plan, £16.99, buy online here .

