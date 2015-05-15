Seize the day and make now the time to change your life for the better by reaching your health and fitness goals on a wellness escape. Find your inspiration as Health and Fitness Travel, the leading specialists in healthy holidays worldwide, round up their top 8 wellness holidays for a health boost. Whether to get fit, beat stress, detox your body or learn yoga, take the time out to reach your wellness goals and return home a happier and healthier you. 1. Get fit in Ibiza - 38° North Ibiza Optimal Fitness Group Retreat

Find your fitness and tone up in Ibiza on an optimal fitness group retreat with 38 Degrees North. Enjoy the beautiful island of Ibiza with a week’s fitness holiday of exploring your limits and working hard with four to five activities per day. Choose from a selection of activities like mountain biking, guided hiking, beach circuits, aqua spinning, yoga, or even, for those who don’t mind making a splash, stand-up paddle boarding. Recuperate with deluxe spa treatments and you’ll bounce home feeling as good as new in optimal health and fitness. Book here . 2. Detox in Austria - Grand Park Detox

Cleanse your body of harmful toxins and give a healthy boost to your overall wellbeing on a rejuvenating detox holiday in the Austrian Alps. Revitalise your system through a tailor-made programme of detoxifying spa treatments, wellness activities and healthy nutrition. Enhance your cleanse with group fitness classes and activities, from cycling to yoga and meditation. Together with expert medical and nutritional consultations, not only will you feel rejuvenated by the end of your stay, but you’ll have the knowledge you need to continue a healthier lifestyle on your return home. Book here . 3. Learn yoga in the Philippines - The Farm Yoga

Feeling daunted by the prospect of getting into those seemingly impossible yoga positions you’ve seen? Don’t be; head to the Philippines and learn yoga at The Farm, a luxury wellness retreat famed for its back-to-nature approach to emotional and physical health. You’ll receive one-on-one yoga sessions with an expert who’ll carefully guide you and help you to understand your body. Compliment your yoga holiday with access to daily wellness activities, like meditation and circuit training, then recuperate with spa treatments, to ensure you come home renewed and ready to continue your practice. Book here.

MORE GLOSS: Pilates vs yoga 4. Beat stress in Spain – SHA Anti-Stress

Set in the unmatched surroundings of the peaceful Spanish coastline, SHA Wellness Clinic offers the perfect backdrop for a stress management holiday. A favourite amongst celebrities such as Simon Cowell, this multi-award winning retreat prides itself on offering distinctively tailored wellness programmes, combining supportive activities such as laughter therapy and healthy cooking lessons, as well emotional therapies to provide a holistic healing experience. SHA health experts will work with you to develop personal stress management techniques to ensure you are equipped to successfully manage any stressful situation life throws your way. Book here . MORE GLOSS: How to beat work-related stress 5. Improve posture in Thailand – Absolute Sanctuary Pilates Reformer Bootcamp

Discover the key to achieving the perfect posture on a Pilates reformer bootcamp in tropical Thailand. Increase your core strength with two group Pilates reformer classes a day and target weak points in your body through private sessions, tailored to the results of a postural analysis. Release any tension held in your body with Thai stretch treatments and rejuvenating massages at the luxury spa. Complement your healthy holiday with three spa cuisine meals a day at the famed Love Kitchen restaurant and join in with additional complimentary fitness classes, including Thai boxing and aqua power. Book here . 6. Drop a dress size in Portugal – Epic Sana Bootcamp

Are those extra few pounds weighing you down? Kick-start your weight loss regime and get the motivation you need to make healthy lifestyle changes on a luxury bootcamp holiday. Following an expert fitness assessment, sweat it out in outdoor bootcamp sessions from cardio boxing to cycling and military workouts. Unwind at the end of an active day with a group yoga or Pilates class before indulging with a luxury massage. Refuel your body with a healthy meal plan and be inspired by the wellness workshop for expert advice and tips that will see you return home with the knowledge you need to continue a healthier lifestyle. Book here . 7. Beat insomnia in Thailand - Kamalaya Sleep Enhancement

Don’t let that embarrassing yawn get you down any longer. Sleeping issues can be swept away at Kamalaya, where holistic naturopathy is teamed with practical lifestyle changes to improve your routine. Benefit from a combination of traditional Chinese medicine, healing therapies, massages and Shirodhara to produce a state of deep relaxation. Spend your day in the spa’s plunge pools and steam caverns after your treatments and you’ll soon feel the positive effects of an uninterrupted sleeping pattern, and insomnia will be a past nightmare. Book here . MORE GLOSS: How to fight insomnia 8. Total rejuvenation in Cyprus – Ayii Anargyri Healing