triyoga to launch fifth London studio in Shoreditch

Shoreditch has fast become one of the go-to fitness hubs in the capital. With the launch of Psycle last month and with Frame, Barry’s Bootcamp and Fat Buddha Yoga already offering classes there, going East seems to be the direction of choice for many of our favourite gyms and brands. And as of next month, the locality looks set to expand its offering further, with the launch of triyoga’s fifth studio.

Opening its doors on the 9th of October, the new addition will contain three studios, two treatment rooms, a shop offering Harvey & Mills athleisure products and a vegetarian café, as well as offering a range of new classes and workshops. This will include deaf yoga, yoga for mental health, Ashtanga yoga technique, chair yoga for those who are injured, older or recovering from illness, and Every Body yoga, a class for all shapes, sizes and genders and borne out of a desire to encourage inclusivity and help students grow more body positive. For a pre or post-workout pick-me-up, its café will also offer a variety of fresh juices and organic meals and snacks - something for every taste.