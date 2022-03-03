triyoga to launch fifth London studio in Shoreditch

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 September 2017
triyoga

The yoga hot spot is heading East next month - and its impressive range of facilities are certain to appeal to newbies and yogis alike

Shoreditch has fast become one of the go-to fitness hubs in the capital. With the launch of Psycle last month  and with Frame, Barry’s Bootcamp and Fat Buddha Yoga already offering classes there, going East seems to be the direction of choice for many of our favourite gyms and brands. And as of next month, the locality looks set to expand its offering further, with the launch of triyoga’s fifth studio.

Opening its doors on the 9th of October, the new addition will contain three studios, two treatment rooms, a shop offering Harvey & Mills athleisure products and a vegetarian café, as well as offering a range of new classes and workshops. This will include deaf yoga, yoga for mental health, Ashtanga yoga technique, chair yoga for those who are injured, older or recovering from illness, and Every Body yoga, a class for all shapes, sizes and genders and borne out of a desire to encourage inclusivity and help students grow more body positive. For a pre or post-workout pick-me-up, its café will also offer a variety of fresh juices and organic meals and snacks - something for every taste.

Designed in collaboration with Triyoga founder Jonathan Sattin, the studios will reportedly be able to hold between 35 and 60 students and the timetable will have more than 125 classes per week to book into. For Jonathan, who founded triyoga's first centre 17 years ago in Primrose Hill, a studio in Shoreditch has been a long-term goal realised. “There's a vibrancy to Shoreditch you'll not find elsewhere,” he says. “It's a bit left-of-centre, and suits the sensibility of our community of teachers and students. It took some time to find the perfect location but I think we've found a gem with great natural light from floor-to-ceiling.”

We’ll see you there.

triyoga Shoreditch opens on 10 Cygnet Street, E1 6GW on the 9th of October.

