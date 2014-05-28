Alessandra Ambrosio on body confidence and her post-baby workout

28 May 2014
untitled-1-4

The Victoria's Secret model discussed the importance of confidence and how she worked hard to get her figure back in a recent interview with Self magazine

Victoria’s Secret models are known for having the “perfect body” but in a new interview with Self Magazine, Alessandra Ambrosio has revealed that it’s not just all about your figure and that she wants more for her daughter.

The VS Angel said that she would like her five-year-old daughter Anja to grow up feeling confident about the way she looks and to know that there is more to life than appearance.

She admirably said: “Having a perfect body isn't everything. I want my daughter to be nice, have a good education and be disciplined. That's what makes people like her. A perfect butt doesn't make an amazing person. It's about feeling confident.”

Alessandra admitted that despite her figure, she didn’t begin exercising until after her daughter was born.

She told Self: “When I started with Victoria's Secret at 21, I never worked out. Then when I got pregnant with my daughter, I gained about 60 pounds and had to walk the Victoria's Secret show three months later. That was the first time I had to really fight to get my body back into shape.”

So what did the model do to get fit? Worked hard, that’s what.

“When you're in a bikini, your abs are the most important. I like doing bridges and I'll also finish a workout with 100 bicycle crunches. I'll do three sets of 25 Supermans [to tone my back],” she revealed.

“I don't really do much for my arms - throwing my kids in the air helps already. Plus, as a Brazilian, I know the last thing a man is going to look at - even after your feet - is your arms.

“I Spin on Monday, go to pilates on Wednesday and yoga on Sunday. You have all these other things to put in front of [workouts] that you say are more important, but they’re not. Your health is most important.”


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++, £59.90

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More