Visit a Barry's Bootcamp drill session with Get The Gloss this week

When the bootcamp craze swept across exercise classes, fitness fanatics were rushing to sign up but it soon became clear that Barry’s Bootcamp stands at the front of the pack. Which is why Get The Gloss has teamed up with Barry’s to provide readers with a chance to get in on the action in “The Best Workout in the World”.

A firm favourite of celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Jake Gyllenhaal and Katie Holmes (not sold yet?); you’ll experience an intense cardio session combined with strength training for a fun and effective workout.