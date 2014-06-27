Visit a Barry's Bootcamp drill session with Get The Gloss this week

27 June 2014
listing-6

Join Get The Gloss and get yourself whipped into shape at a free Barry's Bootcamp class this Wednesday


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

When the bootcamp craze swept across exercise classes, fitness fanatics were rushing to sign up but it soon became clear that Barry’s Bootcamp stands at the front of the pack. Which is why Get The Gloss has teamed up with Barry’s to provide readers with a chance to get in on the action in “The Best Workout in the World”.

A firm favourite of celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Jake Gyllenhaal and Katie Holmes (not sold yet?); you’ll experience an intense cardio session combined with strength training for a fun and effective workout.

The class will be taken by Special Forces and supermodel trainer Sandy Macaskill, whose hands-on teaching method has classes selling out weeks in advance. Calling upon his years of coaching experience, Sandy will push you to your limits while providing you with a guaranteed good time. Once you see the combination of the studio’s nightclub lights and state-of-the-art equipment (not to mention a playlist of the latest hits to rival your iPod), you’ll realise that this is a workout class unlike any other.

Event details: Barry’s Bootcamp, Wednesday 2 July 2014, 9.30am – 10.30am, completely free!  Sign up for a space here


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Health

Elle Macpherson does this 4-minute workout every day

Trends

7 of the hottest products as declared by TikTok (and they all make brilliant Christmas gifts)

Wellbeing

Biohacking for women and what 5 women do every day to optimise their health

Nutrition

The Big IF: Zoe’s new 2-week intermittent fasting trial is here to give you better mood, sleep and energy

Victoria Woodhall
Nutrition

Menopause belly: why you can blame your hormones, and how to beat it

Fitness

Autumn fitness trends and wellness inspiration: menopause yoga to viral walking workouts

Health

Hydration station: what to drink to stay cool in the heat

Fitness

Trampolining is the most efficient way to get fit indoors or outdoors

Explore More