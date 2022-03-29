Visit Frame’s Mum’s Club with Get The Gloss this Friday

2 June 2014
get-the-gloss-mum-s-event-at-frame

Join Get The Gloss this Friday at our Mum’s Club event with Frame Shoreditch

Being a mum is the toughest, albeit most rewarding, job in the world. You’re on call 24/7 and hardly have any time for you. So this week, Get The Gloss is teaming up with dance, fitness and holistic studio Frame Shoreditch to host a free Mum’s Club for all of the busy wonderwomen out there.

Ever since one of its founders got pregnant with her son Zayden, Frame has completely reformed workouts for mums. Devised to deliver a full body workout, with particular focus on abs, this Mum’s Club will allow you to tone while your little one sleeps, hangs out or gets down to the music in their prams.

The atmosphere will be completely laid back, as you can take a break to feed, change or hold your baby as you wish and simply get back into the action when you’re ready. What’s more, you’ll get to meet lots of other local mums who are all in the same boat. The class is suitable for all mums, regardless of fitness level.

When you start to feel the burn, refreshments from Jax Coco will be provided to help keep you alert and raring to go throughout the class.

After the class, you’ll also get to meet osteopath Avni Trivedi . For an idea of Avni’s work and what it involves, read about c olumnist Emma Bartley’s experience with her during pregnancy . She left feeling refreshed and the most relaxed she’d been in ages - and isn’t that what every mum needs?

Event details: Frame Shoreditch, Friday, 6 June 2014, 10:30am to 12.30pm, completely free! Sign up for a space here


