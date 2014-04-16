Want a body like Millie Mackintosh or Daisy Lowe?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 April 2014
The notorious Skinny Bitch Collective is opening its doors for a weekend of five star workouts

Having trained the likes of Millie Mackintosh, Suki Waterhouse, Florence Welch and Daisy Lowe plus a range of athletes too, The Skinny Bitch Collective has garnered a reputation for being the team to train with when you want to get red carpet results.

Demand for sessions is so high that founder and GTG Expert Russell Bateman  can no longer take on one-on-one clients, but thanks to the SBC retreat coming to Aynhoe Park this April, we too can have a chance to experience the fitness phenomenon first-hand.

From the 25th to the 27th of April, SBC’s team of elite personal trainers will be running a luxury wellness weekend in the stunning grounds of Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire to demonstrate the company’s renowned training methodology and give guests the chance to take away some of their tried and tested tactics.

MORE GLOSS: Skinny Bitch Collective - the lean machine

With five signature SBC workshops ranging from Tai Chi to yoga and self defence and a bespoke menu containing the company’s trademark shakes, juices, supplements and meals, they aim to not only help people train and eat the right way, but to also provide them with the tools to live a healthy lifestyle afterwards.The main focus is to promote a lean, strong body and empower women through re-educating them on the misconceptions around fitness and wellness.

At £1,000 per person (based on two sharing) for two nights in five star surroundings, it’s certainly not a budget getaway. But then again, we wouldn’t expect the chance to train like a supermodel to come cheap!

Spaces are limited. To secure your place, call 01869 810 636 to request a booking form.

For more information on Aynhoe Park, visit  www.aynhoepark.co.uk/

For more information on The Skinny Bitch Collective, visit  www.thesbcollective.com/


