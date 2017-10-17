Want to work out with Joe Wicks by Lake Como?

Joe Wicks workouts are wonderful for many reasons, not least because they’re short, sharp and effective, but they’re particularly brilliant if you’re shy about setting foot in the gym. Energising and encouraging, they’ve got millions of people moving and hooked on the endorphins that come with it. His upcoming Lean in 15 Workouts DVD looks set to make lunging in your lounge even more appealing- Joe will take you through your paces from the shores of Lake Como. We can’t think of a better workout to wake up to, particularly as the mornings get darker, more drizzly and generally less conducive to leaping out of bed for burpees. Joe will get you over that hurdle, and you can pretend you’re planking on George Clooney’s lakeside pier rather than on your living room floor.