Want to work out with Joe Wicks by Lake Como?

Joe Wicks workouts are wonderful for many reasons, not least because they’re short, sharp and effective, but they’re particularly brilliant if you’re shy about setting foot in the gym. Energising and encouraging, they’ve got millions of people moving and hooked on the endorphins that come with it. His upcoming Lean in 15 Workouts DVD looks set to make lunging in your lounge even more appealing- Joe will take you through your paces from the shores of Lake Como. We can’t think of a better workout to wake up to, particularly as the mornings get darker, more drizzly and generally less conducive to leaping out of bed for burpees. Joe will get you over that hurdle, and you can pretend you’re planking on George Clooney’s lakeside pier rather than on your living room floor.
The Body Coach’s new DVD takes his Lean in 15 workouts to somewhere a lot more scenic than your front room. Get ready for speedy, sweaty HIIT sessions with a view…
Glamorous locale aside, expect three hours of new fitness content in total, with eight different 15 minute workouts to shake up your routine and a 30 minute session for when you want to push the boat out. Team this with two different warm-ups, a cool down and general wisdom from Joe liberally sprinkled throughout and you’ve got the complete package for all-round fitness. Joe recommends four to five workouts per week for ‘lean’ results, and the length and accessibility of these HIIT blasts looks set to make that achievable- whether you’ve got a hectic work schedule or busy family life, or both, you should be able to squash in 15 minutes of Joe and Lake Como. You might even look forward to it…
