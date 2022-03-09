We did Joe Wicks' P.E class this morning - and we're still sweating

In times of self-isolation we're all craving something to make us feel like part of a community, and Joe Wicks kids workout - P.E. with Joe - on YouTube workouts does exactly that.

Every day Joe is live-streaming a P.E. workout at 9am on his YouTube channel , which comprises a five-minute warm-up followed by 20 minutes of HIIT exercise. We've missed him, his YouTube Channel has been a little fallow in recent months as he's focused on fatherhood, schools fitness projects and his best-selling books .

Don't let the name 'P.E' fool you, it's a far cry from the hula hoops and bean bags we remember from school - and even though it's designed for kids (and indeed many schools have put it on their at-home curriculum) it's a genuinely challenging work out. Plus, we can't help but smile when Joe is on our screens; I defy you to find anyone more upbeat and positive. I didn't even hate him when he busted out the mountain climbers, and they're my absolute worst work out move.

The videos are racking up more and more views at the days pass - his first one has had 5.5 million views now! Some people are even building the morning routine into part of their home-school curriculum. Me? I just fancied a live stream at-home work out a bit different to the yoga and legs bums and tums sessions I've been doing.

Every session is a bit different; the one I did saw Joe coach us through 20 different moves which you do for 30 seconds each with 30 seconds rest in between each. After ten exercises there's a two-minute rest where Joe gives shout outs out his viewers as far-flung as Jamaica. He didn't shout me out today, but there's always tomorrow. After the two minutes' rest, it's straight back in again, with sit-ups, bunny hops, bicycle crunches, power squats, starfish crunches, planks, star jumps and boxing-style punches. I finished the work out rather tired and red in the face - but if you're working from home, there's nobody was here to care!

