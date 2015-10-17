Weekend Wishlist: The £6.50 smokey eye, trampolines and hula hooping

It’s the weekend (hurrah!) and if you’re looking for a way to make the most of it, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a new beauty product to buy or a new activity to try with friends or family, from the new high street solution to a smokey eye to how to ‘bounce’ outside your fitness comfort zone (keep reading - trust us, it’ll all make sense...), here are our top 5 bright ideas to make your weekend as fun-packed as possible. To save...

We’re huge fans of Topshop Beauty here at Get The Gloss. Not only does the brand pack plenty of pigment, but does so at a price that won’t break the bank. The new AW2015 collection certainly doesn’t disappoint and this weekend we’ll be using the new Smoke Sticks , £6.50, to raise our night time eye makeup games. Designed to smudge, smoke and define, they provide a hard-working triple threat for adding a quick dose of wow factor to eyes. Available in four shades comprising of Fool’s Gold (Black Gold), Treasure Rocks (Gunmetal), Dark Crystal (Navy) and our favourite - Magic Garden (an iridescent Deep Green), they blend like a dream and are pretty long-lasting too, to provide lived-in, dramatic intensity and great colour payoff in one fell swoop. Team with the new shimmer Eyeshadow Monos , £7, for a touch of grown up glitter too. Bargain. MORE GLOSS: Bargain vs Blowout - new matte lipsticks To splurge...

On the other hand, if you’re looking to treat either yourself or a very lucky birthday girl, the new Laura Mercier Master Class Colour Essentials Collection , £80, is that extra something special you’ve been searching for. Containing pretty much everything you need to create a whole new wardrobe of new season looks, choose between 12 Eye Colours, three Cheek Colours, two Tightline Cake Eyeliners, Kohl Eye Pencil and two double-ended brushes to feed and fuel your creative streak. It’s also enclosed in the slickest of fold-out compacts with a huge mirror to gauge your handiwork in. From cat eye to smokey eye, you or the very fortunate recipient will have every possibility at their fingertips. To discover your inner child...

Hula hoops aren’t just reserved for the playground - they’re also a great way to inject some fun into your fitness regime. And who better to help you brush up your skills than a Guinness World Record Holder? Marawa the Amazing (who’s hooped 162 hoops at the same time) and her team of Majorettes are leading a series of ‘Hoop-a-thons’ at Shoreditch Town Hall this month, up until December. Designed to help tone and trim tummies and create one heck of a party trick at the same time, they’ll show you how to channel your inner record breaker with not just one, but up to three hoops at one time (don’t worry - 162 would be a bit unfair to start off with wouldn’t it?!) Classes cost £12 and places can be booked here. To take your fitness to the next level...

If you fancy taking your exercise regime to new heights, we have two words for you; Oxygen Freejumping. Located in Acton, West London it’s quite simply the most fun you can have with both feet in the air. Whether you want to channel your inner Tigger or athlete, freestyle enthusiasts can add an extra spring in their step for just £12.50 and sample the park’s delights which include 100 wall to wall trampolines, air bags, tumble tracks, Dodgeball courts and an obstacle course too. It’s great fun for adults and kids alike, (this GTG writer has also pretty much found her Hen Party venue of choice too!) The venue is also all set to launch two new Oxygenise Fitness Classes - Airborne and Oxygen Rebound - allowing visitors to achieve a dose of aerial cardio like no other. Available to book online this weekend and costing £10 a pop, you’ll be bouncing like a pro (and having a blast at the same time) in no time at all. Book your place at www.oxygenfreejumping.co.uk . MORE GLOSS: Elvie - a fitness tracker like no other... To satisfy your sweet tooth...