Weekend Wonders: 9th - 10th August

5 / 11
Give your skincare tools a festival makeover
The trusty Clarisonic Mia 2 has undergone a complete transformation with the release of the Festival of Colors Collection. Inspired by the Hindu tradition Holi, the collection includes; Mia 2 Joy, a vivid hot pink, Mia 2 Life, an electric blue, and Mia 2 Energy, a bright neon yellow.
Our favourite comes in the form of Clarisonic Plus Beauty, incorporating all three of the previously mentioned shades into an intricate paisley design, this is the perfect product to inject some fun into your skincare routine. All four of these wonder products come with travel bags, making it easy to whisk them away with you on the next holiday.
They promise to cleanse 6x’s better than manual cleansing, which helps skin care products to work more effectively, and to reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Clarisonic Plus Beauty, £179, available here
Clarisonic Mia 2 Joy, £125, available here
Clarisonic Mia 2 Life, £125, available here
Clarisonic Mia 2 Energy, £125, available here