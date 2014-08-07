Weekend Wonders: 9th - 10th August

2 / 11

Ride the orbit

Kick off your weekend with a visit to the ArcelorMittal Orbit (the twisted red steel structure in the Olympic Park), as its two observation decks will be transformed into the ultimate nighttime hot spot.

This Friday, the iconic landmark will host Space in this Place, a chance for you to see the beautiful sunset from incredible heights, while enjoying musical entertainment, food and drinks.

Or if you prefer an excuse to pull on your dancing shoes, the 80m sky high location will be hosting a silent disco, where you can co-ordinate your playlist with your friends and text requests to the DJ.

ArcelorMittal Orbit Lates, Space in this Place, Friday 8 August, £20 and Silent Disco, Friday 15 August, £17.50, tickets can be bought here