“I’m a hypnotherapist and I spend £360 a month on wellness”

I’m a hypnotherapist who specialises in anxiety, addictions and emotional eating. I live in Chelsea with my partner and I’m 33. Even though I love my job helping people, I’ve learned over the years that I have to make time to look after my own mental health as well. I used to suffer from anxiety and insomnia , so taking care of my wellbeing is something that I really value. I see it more as an investment rather than a cost. When my mind is clear, I’m more productive, focused and make better decisions. I run a busy hypnotherapy practice and can work late nights and weekends, so gaining balance is very important for making sure that I am the best version of myself. I’d say that I probably spend about a quarter of my disposal income on my wellbeing. In the past, I used to spend more of my time and money on things like clothes and makeup but have realised that now it's more important for me to allocate a larger proportion of my budget to things that make me feel good instead. I really value feeling calm and relaxed after having anxiety for so long, so anything that helps with this is worth it.

Hot Yoga, £79 I absolutely love hot yoga. It’s like a moving meditation for me - I find that it calms my mind and keeps me in shape at the same time. You do a sequence of 26 postures for 90 minutes in a 100-degree room - the first few sessions are tough but it’s worth persevering! I always get a mental buzz afterwards and it’s been great for my skin. I try to go two to three times a week and pay monthly. I’m lucky that I can go off-peak due to my work hours, which keeps the cost down. Flexi Monthly membership, £79. thehotspotyoga.co.uk Hypnotherapy, £150 Monthly hypnotherapy sessions keep me feeling my best mentally. Although I’ve worked through all of my anxieties and fears, they keep me motivated, my mind clear and give me a chance to work through any issues that have come up. Sessions usually last an hour and cost around £150. £150 a session. hypnotherapy-directory.org.uk MORE GLOSS: Hypnotherapy helped me with my anxiety, and now I use it to help others Probiotics, £52 So much serotonin (the happy hormone) is made in the gut and a healthy digestive system is great for your overall health. I take Symprove because it’s water-based, so the healthy bacteria reaches the gut more easily. You take it on an empty stomach and I can definitely feel a difference. You start with a 12-week course (which I’ve just completed) and then you buy the four bottle pack which lasts a month. It's £79, but £52 if you get it on subscription.

£52 for a four bottle pack. symprove.com Turmeric, £11.25 I take turmeric daily. It’s a great anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants. Aches, pains and diseases are usually rooted in inflammation so I use it more as a preventative measure. There have also been studies showing it’s great for your mental health too, warding off depression. I take two capsules a day and prefer this to drinking it as it can stain your teeth! One bottle costs £22.50 and it usually lasts me two months. It also contains black pepper which helps with absorption.