“I’m a hypnotherapist and I spend £360 a month on wellness”

I’m a hypnotherapist who specialises in anxiety, addictions and emotional eating. I live in Chelsea with my partner and I’m 33.
Even though I love my job helping people, I’ve learned over the years that I have to make time to look after my own mental health as well. I used to suffer from anxiety and insomnia , so taking care of my wellbeing is something that I really value. I see it more as an investment rather than a cost. When my mind is clear, I’m more productive, focused and make better decisions. I run a busy hypnotherapy practice and can work late nights and weekends, so gaining balance is very important for making sure that I am the best version of myself.
I’d say that I probably spend about a quarter of my disposal income on my wellbeing. In the past, I used to spend more of my time and money on things like clothes and makeup but have realised that now it's more important for me to allocate a larger proportion of my budget to things that make me feel good instead. I really value feeling calm and relaxed after having anxiety for so long, so anything that helps with this is worth it.
Hot Yoga, £79
I absolutely love hot yoga. It’s like a moving meditation for me - I find that it calms my mind and keeps me in shape at the same time. You do a sequence of 26 postures for 90 minutes in a 100-degree room - the first few sessions are tough but it’s worth persevering! I always get a mental buzz afterwards and it’s been great for my skin. I try to go two to three times a week and pay monthly. I’m lucky that I can go off-peak due to my work hours, which keeps the cost down.
Flexi Monthly membership, £79. thehotspotyoga.co.uk
Hypnotherapy, £150
Monthly hypnotherapy sessions keep me feeling my best mentally. Although I’ve worked through all of my anxieties and fears, they keep me motivated, my mind clear and give me a chance to work through any issues that have come up. Sessions usually last an hour and cost around £150.
£150 a session. hypnotherapy-directory.org.uk
MORE GLOSS: Hypnotherapy helped me with my anxiety, and now I use it to help others
Probiotics, £52
So much serotonin (the happy hormone) is made in the gut and a healthy digestive system is great for your overall health. I take Symprove because it’s water-based, so the healthy bacteria reaches the gut more easily. You take it on an empty stomach and I can definitely feel a difference. You start with a 12-week course (which I’ve just completed) and then you buy the four bottle pack which lasts a month. It's £79, but £52 if you get it on subscription.
£52 for a four bottle pack. symprove.com
Turmeric, £11.25
I take turmeric daily. It’s a great anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants. Aches, pains and diseases are usually rooted in inflammation so I use it more as a preventative measure. There have also been studies showing it’s great for your mental health too, warding off depression. I take two capsules a day and prefer this to drinking it as it can stain your teeth! One bottle costs £22.50 and it usually lasts me two months. It also contains black pepper which helps with absorption.
Honest Roots Organic Turmeric Curcumin and Organic Black Pepper capsules , £22.50 for 120 capsules.
Huel, £45
Huel was recommended to me when I had an iron deficiency. While I believe in getting all your vitamins and minerals from food (I eat lots of organic fruit and veggies), sometimes this can be a bit tricky when you’re busy and life gets in the way. I throw a few scoops of this into my Nutribullet with some spinach and blend it together with some frozen fruit. I do this most mornings and one bag usually lasts me a month.
Huel Gluten-free v2.3, £45 for a bag. huel.com
Gong Baths, £22
Sound healing is a new thing for me but I am addicted! I used to be sceptical about it, but the vibrations really balance your energy and make you feel so grounded and calm. Gongs have been used for centuries for healing, and science has even backed it up as an effective tool. The sounds send you into a very meditative state (that’s similar to the feeling of hypnosis) and the sessions usually go by very quickly. They last about an hour and I try to go once a month.
£22 a session. crystalsoundlounge.com
Total: £359.25
When I’m strapped for cash I...
...listen to self-hypnosis or guided meditations on YouTube. I’ve recently been listening to: Hypnosis for Positive Energy , Sleep Hypnosis and Hypnosis for Letting Go of the Fear of Success . I’m actually in the process of making an app with my own downloads, so watch this space!!
I also go for long walks with my dogs in Richmond Park. It’s so quiet and peaceful there and I can really relax.
The bottom line
There are so many different wellness products out there that it’s hard to not feel overwhelmed. I try to avoid getting caught up in fads and stick to what I find works. While I spend around £360 a month on wellness, I may put aside a little more if I’ve had a run of long days in the office and a busy week. It makes a huge difference to my wellbeing and mental health, so it’s a spend that I no longer feel guilty about.
Follow Fiona on Twitter and Instagram .