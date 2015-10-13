What it's like to do...Barry's Bootcamp

So I consider myself to be reasonably fit - I train roughly four times a week these days (I know, I can't quite believe that either), and like to think that I could do any class that I was thrown into. So it was with stupidity and cockiness that I threw myself into Barry's Bootcamp last week, thinking I would nail it. Tagged as 'The Best Workout in the World', Barry's (as it's known to its regulars), is said to burn 1000 calories an hour. I'm not sure who Barry is but it has come over from the US and has an insane cult following not only by mere mortals but also A-List celebs. Victoria and David Beckham are said to be regulars in London and Guy Ritchie was hidden in my class the day I went. So what's all the fuss about?

A session at Barry's is hardcore. If you suffer from migraines, prefer classical music to banging house, or gentle leg raises over high intensity training I'd steer clear. Barry's is done in the dark with about 40 other people wearing their skimps, red lights overhead, thumping music and a trainer shouting into a headset. It's well known for being the ultimate hardcore, sweat-inducing, lung-busting workout ever invented. If you are seriously hardcore you can even get involved in 'Hellweek' which is 5-7 days of straight classes. Gulp.

A sucker for punishment, I dragged my uber fit friend Rachel along with me since I was way too scared to 'Barry' it alone. As we walked through the doors at 9.30 last Wednesday morning we knew this wasn't for the faint hearted - hit by a sea of just-Barry'd bodies, two men with bodies sculpted like Michelangelo sculptures stood in our way, rivers of sweat running off their skin wearing nothing but a pair of trainers and extremely tight Lycra pants. I couldn't help but feel a bit anxious.

"You're floor 3," said the ridiculously happy, bicep rippling guy behind the desk. Immediately Rachel and I got in the lift to go to floor 3. This was Barry mistake number 1 - what he'd meant was my number on the floor in the workout room (there was no actual third floor). Feeling a bit sheepish and very confused we found our places on the floor in the workout room just as the lights went down - at Barry's, half the room do floor work (weights, press-ups, crunches etc) and half hit the treadmills before you swap over twice. Sounds easy? It damn well isn't. I realised quickly that it's very necessary to tune your ears into the personal trainer (Sandy, below) as he shouts out orders over the music - otherwise he genuinely gets cross with you and you also get lost in the dark. "Come on you two, get moving and start listening," he barked. Mistake number 2, don't chat or joke with your mates at Barry's.