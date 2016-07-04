Tanya Burr: "Never, ever take no for an answer!"

A Youtube phenomenon (3.5 million subscribers and counting), successful blogger, purveyor of her own makeup range, author, ambassador for The Global Goals and actress in training, it’s a wonder that 27 year old Tanya Burr has time to preheat an oven and whip up a batch of biscuits at all. With baking playing such a big part in her downtime, however, and given the popularity of her baking vlogs and recipes, it’s certainly a smart move that she’s turned her hobby into a business venture, last week publishing a baking centred cookbook, Tanya Bakes. Unsurprisingly it’s already selling like hotcakes and has a spot within the Amazon Top 10, while the hashtag #TanyaBakes is simmering along nicely on social media.

Having started her career in the beauty industry, on counter at Laura Mercier before launching her beauty focussed vlog in 2009, Tanya has made the transition from makeup marvel to passionate amateur baker very smoothly indeed, but unlike her beauty ventures, she’s the first to admit that her foray into baking is fairly amateur. She has fun, she makes mistakes (look up the S’Mores Cupcakes online before you make them) and she bases her ideas and recipe selection on happy memories rather than technical impressiveness. Given the interest in her daily life and relationship with fellow Youtuber Jim Chapman, this is all just as well, but what the impelled the already time starved Burr to embark on a larger cookery project, and how does she make sure that her switch to the kitchen stays relevant to her audience? We took a tea break with Tanya to discuss the joys of baking, relating to her fans and how she switches off from life online.

Get The Gloss: You've been baking since you were young - what is it about baking in particular that appeals to you so much?

Tanya Burr: For me the ritual of baking is so much more than making cakes - some of my happiest memories are linked to the process of baking and enjoying what I’ve made with others. It’s such a stress reliever, and also satisfying in that it’s a science; it’s very soothing when a recipe works! I enjoy every aspect of baking, from making a big mess and then meticulously cleaning my surfaces to weighing out ingredients. Another lovely side effect of spending a day or afternoon baking it that it makes your house smell amazing. It’s just a very wholesome thing to do, and I love it!

GTG: How does the book reflect you as a person?

TB: I didn’t give that much thought when I initially came to make the book, I just knew I wanted to keep it personal. My mum’s bakes are in there, as are recipes from friends and family and special times in my life. Basically, I’ve packed in everything I love!

GTG: You yourself admit that you're not a pro baker - how do you avoid being too perfectionist?

TB: Prep plays a part, and as baking is such a precise art, with the right measurements you shouldn’t go too far wrong. Knowing your oven is key, and is resisting the urge to constantly open the oven door! I’m not a perfectionist though as I view baking as fun rather than something to attain.