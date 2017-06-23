What 5 successful women do at the weekend

How do some of beauty and business’s most active bosses successfully make the switch from weekday to weekend mode? We gained a glimpse into 4 successful women’s end of week routines to find out. From Saturday morning slumbers to Sunday evening prep, here’s how they diarise a bit of downtime to better equip both body and mind to deal with whatever challenges their packed working week schedules throw at them. Rhian Stephenson, CEO and Instructor, PSYCLE London

"Having free time at the weekends has become incredibly precious since becoming CEO. I appreciate time off so much more now that I have such busy weeks! I love having a pretty laid back Friday night - by the end of the week I'm craving relaxation and something to help me switch off, so I'll do either a PSYCLE or yoga class and then have a low key dinner with friends. My Saturday mornings are pretty ritualistic. I lie in and then have coffee in bed with a paper, magazine or book - this is one of the things I absolutely love on weekends! I also have a PT session every Saturday morning at 11, so by the time I get to lunch I feel great. My Saturday mornings are the few hours that I take completely for myself. After that it varies a lot; I love cooking and don't have too much time to cook in the week, so at some point over the weekend I'll always cook with friends. I love going for Sunday brunch and usually do a class at some point, usually yoga because it's the thing I have less time and headspace for during the week. I have to work for at least a few hours each weekend to set myself up for the week, but I'll keep that to one of the days so that I have one completely work-free. Every few weekends I'll get out to the country with some friends for a big run in nature (which is usually followed by a big, slow lunch!) - I find that getting out even for just a day is quite restorative and completely resets me. I've become much better at enjoying what London has to offer as well - theatre and exhibitions, amazing markets; I usually just go with how I feel and what I'm craving. Other than that, it's pretty simple - food, cooking, exercise, friends and wine(!)." Ruby Hammer, makeup artist

"When I was much younger, weekends were for lie-ins, but I also had a little one who is nearly 30 this November so I had lots to keep me busy. Nowadays, I try to keep to waking up at a similar time every day. Although at the weekends I am relaxed and may linger in bed for a while with tea and toast, I don't actually sleep in late. A good routine irrespective of a weekend or weekday means there is no stop-to-start jolts in your everyday living, which for me also involves travelling on shoots. I start my day with Elle Macpherson's The Super Elixir in my cold-pressed juice of choice from Soho House called House Press, or a cold filtered water. I am not a big eater in the mornings, but am learning to have something to boost the metabolism. For me, the ultimate luxury is not having to go anywhere, do anything or call anyone...but that's not very realistic. So weekends are for cleaning my brushes and re-organising my kit. I catch up on emails or features I have to reply to, but also catch up on TV, go through magazines or go to films. The most important thing though is to spend time with my husband and loved ones without the pressure to do anything. I don't feel guilty if I am no longer superwoman I always try to see Tinya, my back and wellbeing expert and fit in grooming like facials, my nails, deep cleansing and exfoliating and some exercise if possible too. I also do chores like everyone to bring order to the coming week. I am a cleanliness freak, so doing laundry is soothing for me. I never miss out on meditating and visiting my late parents' graves at the cemetery to keep them looking neat and full of flowers. They showered so much love and blessings on me while they were alive - this is but a token of my love. I am always grateful for every day and what it brings. I don't feel guilty if I am no longer superwoman." Christiane Duigan, Director of Bodyism Global

“What I do on weekends has changed a lot for me over the years, especially now that we have children - but one thing has remained the same: it’s all about eating! James and I have this in common and the Australian in us has a brunch culture. We wake up early (but can’t wait for the day the kids give us a lie in!) and take the family to Granger & Co for breakfast and then spend the rest of the day thinking/shopping for ingredients for the rest of the weekend. We’ll go to our local farmers’ markets and get what is in season. I love taking the kids and showing and teaching them about all the different fruit and veg as well as talking to them about how the things we eat have an impact on how they feel and their energy levels and moods. We’ll then of course head to the playground and perhaps meet up with some friends. I’ve been very busy over the past few years with the launch of our Bodyism Flagship in Notting Hill - designing new clothing collections and formulating new products - that the weekend is now all about spending and cherishing every minute with the children. London is full of wonderful things to do with them. I really try and make a conscious effort to stay off my phone and stay present to each moment. I then really take time to relax and take a moment for myself and James once the kids are sleeping. I’ll usually sip on some ‘I am relaxed’ Bodyism tea , tuck into a chocolate brownie I’ve picked up during the day and watch a movie. On the occasional Saturday night, we’ll go and eat out at our favourite restaurant Zuma with some friends.” Gabriela Hersham, Founder and CEO of Huckletree