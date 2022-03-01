What we’re buying in the Sweaty Betty summer sale

Even if you’re reclining on a beach rather than smashing reps in the gym, we’d take a moment to meander the online aisles of the Sweaty Betty summer sale if we were you- chances are those Power Leggings you’ve been lusting after are in there, and for a lot less moolah than you’d normally pay. From soft and comfy yoga wear to sleek yet supportive sports bras and running jackets that are actually stylish (quite the feat), here are the highlights of the Sweaty Betty sale , according to us. You may need to play fastest finger with the leggings in particular- we’ve heard they’re flying out of stock at a HIIT workout pace. Just a heads up. For the gym

Want leggings that can literally bend every which way, from boxing to barre to bootcamp? The aforementioned Power Leggings have become a cult fitnesswear classic for this very reason- they’re sweat wicking, fast drying, silky feeling on your skin and make your bum look incredible. Not that that’s the point, but feeling supported (holler high waistbands) and chic at the same time is definitely a motivating factor in our book. The Limitless Power ⅞ Leggings are now available from £37, and you can snap up colour blocked geometric prints, summery brights or classic, wear everywhere black. Top your streamlined bottoms with an elegant sports bra that minimises bounce during spin and team sports alike, has a delicate cross-over back and feels as though it’s barely there. Enter the Infinity Workout Bra , now from £25. It offers medium support up to a C cup, with structured shoulder straps that never look frumpy and a snug underband that doesn’t rub. Simple things, but the attention to detail is sublime, whether you match your bra to your leggings or not. For your run

If you’re going hell for leather during your morning run, particularly in this weather, you want to ideally feel as though you’re wearing next to nothing. Naked jogging aside, the Zero Gravity Run Leggings , now from £47, deliver on the weightless feel while also providing a muscle compression effect to help you to recover, and get back on the road, faster. This may make them feel tight at first, but like you’re favourite pair of jeans, they’ll fit like a glove after a few wears. The black base with accents of white and orange is brilliantly wearable too, as are the muted printed takes- this won’t be one of those sale buys that gets relegated to the back of the cupboard. One element of savvy sales shopping is thinking ahead- instant gratification is all well and good, but some of the best judged buys come when you consider your year-long needs. A bit like buying your winter coat in August, which fashion editors swear by. We’ll bring you the fitness wear equivalent- the Fast Track Jacket in navy and iris, now from £47 (it was previously £95). It features breathable double layers to wick sweat while keeping you warm, a pack-away hood in case of rain (...Britain) and a longer back hem to keep it from riding up. Reflective trims put safety first and the block colour means it’ll slide seamlessly into your workout wardrobe. For yoga