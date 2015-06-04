Whistles and Frame collaborate to launch an active wear range

As the lines between fashion and fitness become increasingly blurred, more and more fashion brands are embracing this lucrative new market. British fashion brand Whistles is following suit and for their first adventure into fitness wear they naturally turned to cool East London fitness studio, Frame .

Having launched their inaugural studio in Shoreditch in 2009, Frame has become the go-to place for fitness classes that are also fun. Being one of the first brands to embrace the pay-as-you-go gym concept, Frame offers a whole host of classes spanning dance, fitness, yoga and pilates.

The new thirteen piece capsule collection unites Whistles’ pared-back aesthetic with the athletic knowledge of Frame founders Pip Black and Joan Murphy. Designed with the modern woman in mind the pieces have been created to be worn effortlessly from class to café - and beyond.