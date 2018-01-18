Why exercise is so important for your mental health during menopause

I would like to share a secret with you from both my personal and clinical experience: cardiovascular and weight bearing exercise during menopause will not only help your body, but also your mind. When you hit menopause not only do you have the physical changes to deal with, but the psychological changes. These symptoms vary from woman to woman, some suffer more than others - and of course I was one of the unlucky ones as I suffered with all of them. Brain fog, forgetfulness, low mood, anxiety and just generally not thinking straight can have a very big impact (when I experienced it I liked to refer to myself as Bonkers). Any normality you thought you may have in your forward-thinking brain seems to disappear and in creeps self doubt, which can contribute to our anxiety. However, with every problem there is a solution, and there’s plenty you can do - simply by getting moving.

The mental health symptoms of menopause Depression and anxiety: The unfortunate thing is that most GPs do not understand that depression and anxiety are a common symptom of menopause , and prescribe antidepressants. However this is treating the symptom not the cause, which is the drop in oestrogen levels due to menopause. HRT can help with the feelings of depression and anxiety as it will put back the oestrogen lost. Some women, through personal choice or medical reasons, will not go down the HRT route. However, whichever path you take, exercise is a must at this point in your life, to keep your mind happy and clear and to fight off depression. Forgetfulness and memory loss: Many women think they have the early onset of dementia during menopause such is their forgetfulness, so my top tip is to write everything down or record things. When I am in meetings I ask if I can voice record it because of my memory - I obviously ask first and explain why (luckily most of my meetings are menopause related so sympathy is there). Asking this question in itself can set off anxiety which can start a vicious cycle. I joke about it now, however, I have not always been this confident in my management on menopause symptoms. Managing it this way takes away my anxiety and that is my coping mechanism. How exercise can help

Research proves that having a fitter body will directly link to positive mental health, therefore helping with our self-confidence, mood, self-esteem and a sharper brain. It boosts endorphins: Working out is a natural anti-anxiety and anti-stress treatment. It reduces tension and stress, boosts mental energy and has a positive effect on your physical and mental health because it releases our feel-good hormones, endorphins. These are our ‘happy chemicals’ that off-set the stress hormone cortisol, which is higher during menopause. Therefore, doing exercise that increases the heart rate will boost mental energy and physical health, leaving you feeling not only happier but more confident and a lot less stressed. That is the scientific bit, but from a personal perspective I know this works. If I don’t exercise I feel like my nerves are on the surface - you know the feeling where it’s as if you have barbed wired under your skin!? Exercising, for me, takes that feeling away, it really does (just ask my husband and the rest of my family). Promotes better sleep: Exercising during the day will fatigue your body and will promote better sleep and regulate your sleep pattern in a positive way. It’s hard when you’re tired to think about doing any form of exercise though - it’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario. My tip is to start slowly, do something that you enjoy and slowly increase the intensity. If you are in the throes of menopause then you know sleep is a luxury so anything you can do to improve this is a must. Easy exercises to get you started*