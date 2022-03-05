Why fitness progress pictures could be ruining your progress

I first came across personal trainer Tally Rye a year ago when I took one of her spin classes at spin studio Digme . I came out feeling elated, positive and ready to take on the world. She broke up sprints with words of encouragement and made a point of reminding us we’d chosen to be there, and this time was for us to enjoy, not to punish ourselves. I immediately looked her up on Instagram and saw that she was part of the 'intuitive movement' concept (which I then looked up as well - if it made you feel this good, I wanted more). Like intuitive eating , intuitive movement is essentially listening to what your body wants. Rather than feeling like you have to go the gym, or need to do a certain exercise, it’s about doing what feels right for your body - going to yoga if you want a bit of headspace, not feeling like you have to do a HIIT class because it's part of some ideal body goal. “Intuitive movement refers to your body’s innate ability to communicate how, when, how much and how often to move," explains registered nutritionist and intuitive eating counsellor Laura Thomas. "It moves us away from looking at exercising and working out as a means to control our body and towards a way of grounding into and being our body.”

I believe in actually tracking what matters: the physical, tangible progress AND the overall happiness, confidence and wellbeing of each individual Tally, 29, one third the Girl Gains fitness influencers, grew up believing that exercise was something you did to lose weight or to offset what you ate. It wasn't self-care, it was a necessity, a chore to be endured not enjoyed. She would track her food obsessively and the need to exercise purely to work it off became all-consuming. Being on social media to promote her work didn't help. "Social media had created a fitness body ideal I felt I didn't live up to," she explains in her new book, Train Happy: An Intuitive Exercise Plan for Every Body. With a photo shoot coming up for her Girl Gains website she dieted for 12 weeks. "When the shoot rolled around my body hadn't really changed and I couldn't help but compare myself to the other girls and feel inferior." Things clicked when she discovered the book Intuitive Eating £9.03 by dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch and began to let go of the need to shoehorn herself into somebody else's idea of the perfect body and trust her own instincts. "Their 10 principles have been an integral part of my journey to self-acceptance," she writes. "Subsequently, discovering intuitive movement has also opened up a whole new way of approaching fitness." Fitness is now an important part of her life and the way she looks after her physical and mental health, but it's no longer punitive. "I look forward to my workouts as a form of self-care... I love food and it no longer has power over me - I don't know what I weigh and I don't care." A key part of the intuitive movement is losing the focus of how you look on the outside - and you what we love about Tally's book is that she makes exercise truly inclusive. You'll see her exercises demonstrated by all body types. It is the most refreshingly upbeat and can-do fitness guides we have seen. You won't find any 'before and after' progress pictures, so beloved of celebs with workout videos to promote. Indeed according to Tally, pictures like this combined with traditional weighing and measuring serve to reinforce the body beautiful culture that she found so damaging. Here, she explains why it's time to ditch the scales, put away the iPhone and tear up the tape measure and track your progress the 'weight neutral' way.

Intuitive exercise: why it's time to stop weighing, measuring and taking progress pictures "Traditionally, diet culture has told us to track progress by stepping on the scales, testing body fat percentages, taking measurements and progress pictures. But this constantly reinforces the idea that exercise is not valid unless you are losing weight and transforming your appearance. "This is how a lot of the fitness industry operates - in a weight-centric paradigm that considers ‘results’ to be weight loss and fat loss. But we know it’s about so much more than that! You CAN have improvements in fitness, strength, balance and flexibility without the number on the scales changing. What I find most frustrating is that often progress in strength, endurance and stamina are overlooked, because the number of inches or the weight loss seems to bear greater value. "A person may have gone from being able to do zero press-ups to being able to complete five full bodyweight press-ups, and yet if their weight stays the same, to them it might still feel like a failure! In my eyes, that improvement in strength is the real achievement to be proud of and celebrated. I believe in actually tracking what matters: the physical, tangible progress AND the overall happiness, confidence and wellbeing of each individual."