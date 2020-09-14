The reasons why so many women are suffering from IBS

Dr Rangan Chatterjee has been a practising GP for almost 20 years, and in his time in clinic, as the BBC’s Doctor in the House and teaching other clinicians, he’s encountered one particular health issue that’s mushrooming at an alarming pace, among women in particular: IBS .

Never has IBS been more prevalent than now, as Alison Reid, CEO at The IBS Network says: "In these challenging and uncertain times we've seen a substantial increase in people contacting us for help and support. Stress and anxiety play a significant part in triggering a flare-up for those living with IBS."

Chances are, if you haven’t experienced it yourself, you know at least one woman close to you who has – the NHS reports that two thirds of cases occur in women, many of whom have endured years of discomfort and severe symptoms before they receive a diagnosis. While there’s no definitive cause or cure and no concrete insight as to why women suffer more than men, Dr Rangan reckons it’s a condition that’s previously been trivialised and poorly understood by the medical profession.

Given that there’s been a ‘pain bias’ in medical history since the dawn of time, with a lack of research, associations with female hysteria and recent studies showing that women face longer delays at A&E, for diagnoses’ and often for medical treatment than men, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the impact of IBS has been on the whole brushed under the carpet. Here’s Dr Rangan's guide to getting your IBS properly assessed, why your digestive health could be linked to your mental health, and how IBS consideration and treatment is changing for the better.

Why IBS is on the rise

As The IBS Network pointed out, there's been a sharp rise of cases in 2020 and stats show that 20 per cent of the UK population will suffer from IBS symptoms at some point. That’s one in five of us and it’s an epidemic. It’s partly to do with the food we’re eating, but also the gut-brain connection. I always tackle food with IBS patients, but monitoring stress levels is just as important. I can’t get patients better unless we address both at the same time.

IBS is predominantly a Western, modern problem. More traditional societies and communities such as the Hadza tribe in Tanzania don’t get IBS. There’s something within the lifestyle that we live, be it stress levels, gut bacteria, our food habits or all of these combined that’s making IBS cases soar. Interestingly, in my private clinic, patients that come to me suffering with IBS are almost exclusively women, normally between 35 and 55. Many also have anxiety problems and I’m convinced that’s strongly linked. To put this into perspective, IBS now makes up at least half of my clinic day.

IBS is thought of as a diagnosis of exclusion- if we don’t know what you’ve got after running a roster of tests, we’ll call it IBS. We’ve been derogatory about it before and patients have been convinced that it’s all in their heads. It’s not been taken seriously enough and patients have rightly felt let down.

How IBS treatment is changing

The trickiest element with IBS is that, when speaking about gut health, a lot of the foods that we’d recommend for a healthy gut environment can cause IBS flare-ups. This can include foods such as broccoli, cauliflower, onions, cabbage, or simply eating lots of fruit (the NHS recommends limiting fruit to a maximum of 240g per day if you suffer from IBS).

In IBS, your gut isn’t functioning as well as it should, so it’s not in a state to deal with certain foods, even if they’re technically ‘good for you’. Hence why the low FODMAP diet helps some patients, although it’s a short-term way to reduce symptoms. What you want to do is identify the ultimate cause of your digestive issues, fix that problem and introduce foods back into your diet. In medicine too often we don’t look for the root cause, we just treat a symptom. Say, for IBS related diarrhea , you’re told to take a medication that bungs you up, then for constipation you can take a laxative. I prescribed in this manner for years, but I wouldn’t approach IBS like this now- below is a rough outline as to how I address IBS with my patients.