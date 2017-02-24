Why the new This Girl Can advert is a must-see

Ready to be inspired? Sport England’s new This Girl Can advert has arrived and it’s a must-watch for anyone who’s struggled to find a way to make workouts work for them.

With its predecessor having racked up a staggering 97 million views, the empowering campaign has helped women up and down the country get active and overcome their fear of judgement when it comes to exercise. Its message? “It’s OK to sweat, it’s OK to jiggle, it’s OK not to be brilliant (or to be brilliant!) and it’s normal for life to get in the way sometimes.”

What can you expect from the new advert? Set to a soundtrack of Maya Angelou reciting her renowned poem, ‘Phenomenal Woman’ (fittingly from her book called, ‘And Still I Rise’), it stars a range of inspiring individuals all discovered in the places where they like to exercise. Take Bisi for example, an athletics enthusiast in her teens who found work stopped her workouts in their tracks as she got older. Giving a gym trial a go on a whim, she’s now a regular in the weights room and has gone from leg lifting 20kg when she started to an awe-inspiring 140kg now. “Don’t be intimidated” she advises if worried about being the only female in the room. Other motivating women include 15-year-old trampolinist, Cerys McIntosh, and 69-year-old outdoor swimmer Sue Bairstow alongside the return of Alice (“I’m knackered”) and Grace (“Slow but I’m lapping everyone on the couch”) from the original campaign.