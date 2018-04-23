Why the size of your waist matters more than your weight

Anna Hunter 23 April 2018
waist-size
Getty Images

New research indicates that body shape could be a more significant marker of health than weight or BMI. Here’s why belly fat gets a particularly bad rap, even if you’re not overweight

It’s not the first time we’ve been told of the positive health implications of quite literally watching your waistline- experts have previously suggested that a waist circumference test to measure abdominal obesity is a more accurate predictor of heart disease and diabetes than BMI . Now the importance of maintaining a healthy hip to waist ratio is being emphasised on account of a new study, with doctors urging patients to “see your doctor if your waist is bigger than your hips”.

A study presented at the European Society of Cardiology on Friday by doctors from the Mayo Clinic of Minnesota showed that, of 1692 participants aged 45 or over, those with a normal BMI but large waist had double the risk of encountering serious cardiovascular problems than either participants of a healthy weight with little belly fat, or participants considered overweight or obese without a large waist measurement. Despite what BMI tests or the scales may say, the size of your belly could be more telling of your overall wellbeing and risk of future health problems than any other indicator, as the Mayo Clinic’s Jose Medina-Inojosa told The Times:

“People with a normal weight but fat belly have a body shape that indicates a sedentary lifestyle, low muscle mass and eating too many refined carbohydrates

“The belly is usually the first place we deposit fat, so people classified as overweight by BMI, but without a fat belly, probably have more muscle, which is good for health. Muscle is like a metabolic storehouse.”

This isn’t the first time that experts have picked holes in the BMI method as a determiner of good health, seeing as many elite athletes would be deemed obese according to their BMI calculation , and it seems that simply relying on weighing yourself isn’t necessarily the most enlightening barometer of wellbeing either (shirkers of the “sad step” such as  Joe Wicks  will appreciate this news).

Medical experts are increasingly focusing on “central obesity” and areas of fat distribution as more accurate markers of health, with a recent study published by the George Institute for Global Health  demonstrating that the waist-to-hip ratio as a means of health assessment is 18 per cent stronger than BMI when it comes to predicting future heart attack risk in women in particular (it’s just 6 per cent more effective for men). As such, Medina-Inojosa advocates prioritising ‘waist loss’ rather than necessarily overall weight loss. The best step is to probably get moving full stop and stick to a well balanced diet, but as we all know, that’s sometimes easier said than done. If you’re putting the work in but still holding onto visceral fat, everything from stress levels to sleep deprivation could be playing a part- see our guide to combating belly fat  and consider weight training  if you haven’t already to boost your muscle mass and metabolism. If you needed another incentive, Sheila Hancock took up weightlifting in her 80s to improve her overall strength and reduce muscle wastage, and she can now lift on a par with the men at her gym. You’ve got this.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Explore More