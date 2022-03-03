Why your next HIIT workout should be swimming

Park your racing bike and ditch the hockey stick: swimming is officially the UK’s most popular sport. According to Swim England , 11 million of us use our local pool at least once a month, while research conducted by Mintel reveals that 31 per cent of us swim regularly, compared to 17 per cent in 2014. Perhaps it’s the Rio Olympics effect, maybe it’s the low-impact nature of swimming or it could be calming sensation of gliding through water - whatever the cause, splashing around has never been more popular. The thing is, said splashing around, or bumbling along doing breaststroke, can get a bit, well, boring, especially if you’re ploughing the lanes for hours. If want to reinvigorate your swimming style and maximise results, you need to HIIT the pool in a whole new way. And if you’re more likely to choose boxing over backstroke? We’ve got some watery facts and hacks that will convince you to mix it up and slip into your swimsuit. On your blocks. HIIT swimming can halve your workout time According to researchers at Speedo , swimming for 30 minutes is as effective in terms of cardiovascular output, muscular development and calorie burn as an hour’s land-based workout. Being a swimwear brand, you may think that of course they would say that, but water resistance combined with an increased demand on heart and lungs gives effective swimming the edge, particularly from a cardio point of view. Swimming Nature swimming instructor Eri Coles explains why speed swimming can be a good option if you’re tight for time: “You'll benefit from a reduction in training time due utilising all muscle groups throughout the workout, so 20-30 minutes is more than enough.” Obviously, there’s the hair-drying faff to fit in around that, but holding a hairdryer contributes to the full-body workout right?

It’s more than just paddling Get ready to up the ante - it’s not called HIIT for nothing. Eri underlines how HIIT swimming differs to more leisurely laps (nothing wrong with these of course): “When most people think of swimming they think continuous cardio, but swimming can be effective in different ways. HIIT swimming allows you to have a different kind of workout in the pool- it allows you to work at a higher intensity, in shorter blasts for maximum cardio effect.” “HIIT swimming will get you out of breath. A lot of people swim and it’s almost seen as the easy option or the recovery workout, when in fact it can be as tough as any other form of exercise. And of course, it’s a full body workout, whereas if you go to a spinning class, for example, you’re focusing on just your lower body.” You can HIIT the pool by yourself. Eri recommends “measuring your own rate of perceived exertion, or you could performing intervals whereby you time your drills. If you have a heart rate monitor or fitness wearable you could use this to track how quickly you’re able to recover after each interval over time.” Want a structured programme for ideas? Try the below HIIT swimming workouts, devised by Virgin Active 's swimming experts: HIIT #1 • Warm up for 5-10mins, starting slowly and picking up the pace every 2 lengths. • INTERVAL 1 – REPEAT 6 TIMES Sprint 1 length, active recovery 1 length • INTERVAL 2 – REPEAT 4 TIMES Sprint 2 lengths, active recovery 1 length • INTERVAL 3 – REPEAT 2 TIMES Sprint 4 lengths, active recovery 2 lengths • Recovery 3 minutes very slow pace • Repeat all intervals an additional 1 to 2 times • Cool down – 5 minutes slow, reducing the pace every 2 lengths HIIT #2 • Warm up 5-10mins starting slowly and increasing pace every length • INTERVAL 1 – REPEAT 6 TIMES Sprint 2 lengths, active recovery 1 lengths • INTERVAL 2 – REPEAT 4 TIMES Sprint 1 length kick only, recover 1 length Sprint 1 length arms only, recover 1 length • INTERVAL 3 – REPEAT 6 TIMES Sprint 2 lengths, active recovery 1 length • Recovery 3 mins very slow pace • Repeat all intervals an additional 1 to 2 times • Cool down – 5 mins slow, reducing pace every 2 lengths Feeling like a fish out of water? Virgin Active’s Hydro class will take you through high-intensity sprints, distance challenges and resistance training to build stamina, strength and muscle tone, while Swimsanity classes are as energetic as they sound - think aqua-drills to a pumping soundtrack. At boutique London gym Third Space the aqua offering is aimed at long-term hardcore swimmers and HIIT fans alike- Tri Swim is ideal for prepping for a Triathlon, while Aqua Fit takes the bootcamp concept to the water, with a focus on using resistance to strengthen muscles.