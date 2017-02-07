Win a bespoke yoga session for two with Nike and Jessica Skye

7 February 2017
nike-22

**THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED** Sign up now for your chance to win this exclusive yoga experience and other Nike goodies!

**THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED** “Anyone who lives in a city like London knows how intense and tiring it can be. Yoga has taught me to slow down and just go with the flow " – Jessica Skye, Fat Buddha Yoga

If your New Year fitness motivation is waning, we’ve got just the thing to get you back on track. We’ve joined forces with Nike to give one reader the chance to win a bespoke yoga experience with a friend at Facegym on the King’s Road.

The lucky winner and their chosen friend will enjoy the ultimate prize of a personal yoga session led by DJ, yoga guru and Nike Trainer Jessica Skye, a monogrammed Nike Pro Bra, as well as a complimentary ‘Yoga Face’ session at the new Facegym on the Kings Road.

With a bespoke class and kit, this prize is all about you glossy readers - so what are you waiting for? Enter now for your chance to win…

One winner will enjoy:
- Bespoke yoga session (with a friend), led by Nike Trainer and Yoga Instructor Jessica Skye
- Monogrammed Nike Pro bra (RRP: £33.00)
- Facegym ‘Yoga Face’ 30 minute session (RRP: £50.00)

Enter  here  for your chance to win

Terms & Conditions apply. Please click  here  for more details


You may also like

The GTG 12 days of Christmas Instagram competition starts today

Fancy a shot at winning the best blender in the world?

Ask Elle Macpherson a question & win!

WIN! Build your designer beauty bag


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More