Win a bespoke yoga session for two with Nike and Jessica Skye

**THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED** “Anyone who lives in a city like London knows how intense and tiring it can be. Yoga has taught me to slow down and just go with the flow " – Jessica Skye, Fat Buddha Yoga

If your New Year fitness motivation is waning, we’ve got just the thing to get you back on track. We’ve joined forces with Nike to give one reader the chance to win a bespoke yoga experience with a friend at Facegym on the King’s Road.

The lucky winner and their chosen friend will enjoy the ultimate prize of a personal yoga session led by DJ, yoga guru and Nike Trainer Jessica Skye, a monogrammed Nike Pro Bra, as well as a complimentary ‘Yoga Face’ session at the new Facegym on the Kings Road.

With a bespoke class and kit, this prize is all about you glossy readers - so what are you waiting for? Enter now for your chance to win…

One winner will enjoy:

- Bespoke yoga session (with a friend), led by Nike Trainer and Yoga Instructor Jessica Skye

- Monogrammed Nike Pro bra (RRP: £33.00)

- Facegym ‘Yoga Face’ 30 minute session (RRP: £50.00)

Enter here for your chance to win

Terms & Conditions apply. Please click here for more details