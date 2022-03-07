Your burning Project Bikini fitness questions, answered

How is Project Bikini going for you? Perhaps you’ve done your first few weeks and are feeling a bit bushed or are want top-notch intelligence on post-workout protein shakes. Our Little Book of Experts is here to serve you at all times, but sometimes you really need to get to the nitty gritty of a specific problem before taking action, and that’s exactly what our Question Time slot is for. This month we’re talking all things fitness, and specifically, Project Bikini . We asked you to send in your fitness questions via our @GetTheGloss and @ProjectBikiniGTG Instagram feeds, and we’ve selected three for our Project Bikini fitness expert Joslyn Thomspon-Rule to answer. For Project Bikini fitness counselling, look no further...

How do you deal with recovery? I'm constantly sore and struggle to then continue to workout or get anything else done as I'm so exhausted! @picklelilly

There are a few key things that you need to look at with recovery. First of all, make sure you are eating enough, if you’re exercising more, you need to eat more of the right type of foods. Ensure you eat something within one hour of training, followed by a proper meal. You need to make sure you are sleeping enough to recover too; even if you’re training hard and eating enough, not getting enough sleep will hinder your progress and make you feel lethargic. Ensure you’re getting 7-9 hours every night. Make sure you are drinking enough water; adequate hydration is key in aiding recovery. All of these things are simple to do but also simple to forget to do. In short: eat enough, sleep enough and drink more water!

What kind of exercise is best to manage cortisol levels? @coconuthead2009

The lower the intensity, the better the effect on your cortisol levels. Exercise itself is a stress: add that to a stressful job, a busy social life and generally too much going on, and you get increased cortisol. Cortisol levels can be lowered by balancing high intensity training with walking 40-60 minutes a day, getting 7-9 hours sleep a night and taking time to meditate (aim for 10 minutes per day).

Would you recommend a protein shake post workout? If so, what kind, and would you use water, skimmed milk or almond milk? @what_eveie_saw

Drinking a protein shake immediately post-workout delivers adequate replenishment to your muscles. I don't personally drink protein shakes but if I did I would opt for a clean brand like Genetic Supplements , choosing 'pro-ISOLATE ZERO' It's up to you what liquid you prefer, I generally used to use water. I would go for full fat milk over skimmed and if you are using almond milk go for one with no added sugar (or even better, make your own at home ). Don't use soya milk as an option.

