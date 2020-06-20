We tried the celeb-approved Pilates workout taking over Instagram

Melanie Macleod20 June 2020
zero-gravity-pilates-2

Zero Gravity Pilates is one of the fastest-growing online workouts. Here's why it's got the celebs – and us – hooked

What have Rochelle Humes, Dame Kelly Holmes, and Kate and Rio Ferdinand got in common? They’ve all fallen for the charms of Chris Richardson and his  Zero Gravity Pilates  online workouts that have taken Instagram by storm. Back in March, the Zero Gravity Instagram account had 38,000 followers but since uploading daily workouts this has soared to more than 80,000 – and counting.

Around 10,000 people regularly now tune in. If you love Joe Wicks' workouts for his upbeat vibes and cheeky persona, you're going to love Chris, the 35-year-old co-founder and one-time trainer of Claudia Schiffer. He's not afraid to poke fun at the celebs he films with and he's such a charmer you can't even hate him when he has you pulsing in an already excruciating position.

What is Zero Gravity Pilates?

Up to now, Zero Gravity Pilates was mainly known for its results-driven Reformer workouts. When it had to lock down its five UK studios in London and Hertfordshire, the founders had to find a way to take workouts online. They came up with the 45-minute 'Pilates Ultra Mat' workout to give clients almost the same results as using the reformer bed – think long, lean muscles and six-pack abs.

The celebrity clientele followed them online and Chris persuaded them to star in his lives from their homes. Scroll through the studio's IGTV workouts and you'll see familiar faces including Strictly pro Diane Buswell and her influencer partner Joe Sugg, Rochelle Humes, Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Lisa Snowdon, Kimberley Walsh and Dame Kelly Holmes.

It's not every day you get to do a workout knowing famous faces are sweating it out with you; 70,000 people turned into the Instagram Live co-hosted with Rochelle Humes.

“The virtual classes were originally a stop-gap for our studio-based members until we reopened after lockdown,” explains Chris. “The success of our virtual classes, the following, and the endorsements from many celebrities has now given us a new business plan. The virtual sessions, which anyone can join, will now be the driving force of our business.”

The sessions promise to deliver serious abs and judging from the before and after shots (and the agony my core was in after about two minutes), this isn’t an empty claim.

Why is Ultra mat Pilates so good? We tried it

I tuned into  Chris’ workout with Apprentice star Luisa Zissman  (which has notched up over 35,000 views) and felt the burn in my abs within minutes. Chris explains that they first isolate the muscle they want to work and activate it so it's firing up. Then they 'fatigue' that body part with a high number of reps (this bit you will really feel). Lastly, they guide you through stretching and elongating the muscle to increase the length and range of movement.

The IGTV workout I tried, which Chris films from his living room, spent 20 minutes focusing on core and waist work, then 20 minutes on the glutes and legs and had me performing flutter kicks, side pikes, half-rainbow planks, along with donkey kicks, chair squats, and pigeon lunges. I hadn’t heard of half of the moves before and Chris admitted to naming the half-rainbow planks himself, with the moves scientifically placed together to work the body in ways it might not have worked before.

How can I join in?

Each day there’s a new class on Instagram Live (normally at 10am), some are saved to the IGTV channel to watch back. There’s also a subscription service for £3.96 a month (99p a week) for four Ultra Mat Pilates Zoom classes with the recordings of each live being sent to subscribers to do in their own time to work around their schedules. An app will be launching in August/September too, for on-demand classes.

MORE GLOSS: The best high-waisted gym leggings for every workout


You may also like

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

Are you overtraining?

Strong glutes can help with lower back pain – try our 25 minute workout to tone and strengthen your bum


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More