We tried the celeb-approved Pilates workout taking over Instagram

What have Rochelle Humes, Dame Kelly Holmes, and Kate and Rio Ferdinand got in common? They’ve all fallen for the charms of Chris Richardson and his Zero Gravity Pilates online workouts that have taken Instagram by storm. Back in March, the Zero Gravity Instagram account had 38,000 followers but since uploading daily workouts this has soared to more than 80,000 – and counting.

Around 10,000 people regularly now tune in. If you love Joe Wicks' workouts for his upbeat vibes and cheeky persona, you're going to love Chris, the 35-year-old co-founder and one-time trainer of Claudia Schiffer. He's not afraid to poke fun at the celebs he films with and he's such a charmer you can't even hate him when he has you pulsing in an already excruciating position.

What is Zero Gravity Pilates?

Up to now, Zero Gravity Pilates was mainly known for its results-driven Reformer workouts. When it had to lock down its five UK studios in London and Hertfordshire, the founders had to find a way to take workouts online. They came up with the 45-minute 'Pilates Ultra Mat' workout to give clients almost the same results as using the reformer bed – think long, lean muscles and six-pack abs.

The celebrity clientele followed them online and Chris persuaded them to star in his lives from their homes. Scroll through the studio's IGTV workouts and you'll see familiar faces including Strictly pro Diane Buswell and her influencer partner Joe Sugg, Rochelle Humes, Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Lisa Snowdon, Kimberley Walsh and Dame Kelly Holmes.

It's not every day you get to do a workout knowing famous faces are sweating it out with you; 70,000 people turned into the Instagram Live co-hosted with Rochelle Humes.