Zumba, ballet or streetdance - raise money for charity with Mio's Workout Wonders

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 March 2014
get-the-gloss-dancework-1

Raise money for a cancer support charity and get your dancing shoes on with Mio's second Workout Wonders event of the year. Ayesha Muttucumaru signs up

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Whether you’re looking for a new dance workout, a way to turn your two left feet right or an excuse to unleash your inner Darcey Bussell , there’s never been a better reason to dust off your dancing shoes than for the second installment of Mio’s 11 Workout Wonders; a series of fitness events happening throughout the year.

Held to support Look Good, Feel Better , the amazing cancer support charity, the next event has a dancing theme and will be held at London’s Danceworks  this Saturday the 29th of March.

With three workouts to choose from designed for all levels of experience, the choice is yours as to whether you want to channel either ballerina or Beyoncé. Choose from:

10.15 - 11.25: Ballet with a Twist

11.30 – 12.40: Zumba

12.45 – 13.55: MTV Moves

Lucky attendees will also take away a Mio swag bag worth over £65 in addition to supporting a great cause, with the full £15 price of the ticket going to the charity.

This GTG writer’s booked in for the MTV Moves class to not only showcase her natural talent for choreography, but also her innate sense of timing (read: rhythmic flailing and The Running Man). Please don’t judge… we’ll see you there.

Book here to secure your place.


