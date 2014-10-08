Get crazy with Kris Carr and the Sexy Diet book

Are you fed up of diets that preach calorie counting and cutting carbs? Then why not check out Kris Carr’s Crazy Sexy Diet, the diet book with a difference which inspires and empowers you to ‘eat your veggies, ignite your spark and live like you mean it’.

MORE GLOSS: 10 protein packed vegetables you need to eat

Based around the fundamentals of a low-fat, vegetarian programme focused on balancing out the body’s pH, Carr’s Crazy Sexy Diet is a funny, factual and heartwarming take on the world of calorie counting. Covering everything from the pitfalls of sugar and why labels lie to how to use essential oils and the best juicing tips, Kris teaches you everything there is to know about her crazy sexy way of living, before encouraging you to embark on a 21 day juice cleanse complete with tricks and tips from the expert herself.

MORE GLOSS: 10 things they never tell you about diets

Opening with an emotive yet oddly light-hearted account of her own experience with cancer, Kris Carr makes it clear right from the start that her crazy way of living is anything but just another calorie counting fad. Describing how lush whole foods, organic greens and mouth-watering smoothies helped her to transform her diagnosis into a fast track to health and happiness, her honest account acts as a guide on how to live life to its fullest - and with engaging chapter titles like ‘pHabulous’ and ‘Tushie & Milk Mustaches’, it’s a far cry from your ordinary, everyday diet book. For dieters in search of something different, Kris Carr’s Crazy Sexy Diet really does have it all.

Crazy Sexy Diet by Kris Carr, £12.22, available to buy online