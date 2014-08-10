Delicious vegetarian recipes from The Green Kitchen

10 August 2014
gtg-the-green-kitchen-daily-crush-

This vegetarian cookbook will have meat-lovers everywhere stretching for the salad

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Step inside the body-loving larder of David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl as they take you on a mouth-watering journey through life in the family kitchen, in their not so naughty recipe book The Green Kitchen. Born through their blog, Green Kitchen Stories , the book is a handy how-to on cooking tasty, simple and super healthy vegetarian recipes using natural ingredients and fresh seasonal staples.

Opening with a handy guide to exactly what is inside the pair’s pantry, The Green Kitchen includes a delicious deluge of recipe dishes fit for a king, and perfect for mornings, light lunches, dinners and desserts. Even drinks get a look in, with mouth-watering delights like chocolate and blackberry milkshake, super healthy smoothies and refreshing elderflower lemonade appearing on the menu.

There’s a section for keeping kids healthy as well as how to make the basics (vegetable stock, tomato sauce and the like), and the duo have even included a range of hamper-proof recipes designed to survive sitting around in the heat for hours on a picnic in the park. The photos are gorgeous and the dishes look so delicious we’re having to hold ourselves back from sniffing the pages. With simple recipes, easy to follow steps and exciting ingredients, The Green Kitchen is shaping up to be our slender new culinary best friend. Who said a vegetarian’s diet has to be boring?

The Green Kitchen by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant), £25, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Health
I run a successful fashion business while managing my ADHD. Here's how
Explore More