Delicious vegetarian recipes from The Green Kitchen

Step inside the body-loving larder of David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl as they take you on a mouth-watering journey through life in the family kitchen, in their not so naughty recipe book The Green Kitchen. Born through their blog, Green Kitchen Stories , the book is a handy how-to on cooking tasty, simple and super healthy vegetarian recipes using natural ingredients and fresh seasonal staples.

Opening with a handy guide to exactly what is inside the pair’s pantry, The Green Kitchen includes a delicious deluge of recipe dishes fit for a king, and perfect for mornings, light lunches, dinners and desserts. Even drinks get a look in, with mouth-watering delights like chocolate and blackberry milkshake, super healthy smoothies and refreshing elderflower lemonade appearing on the menu.

There’s a section for keeping kids healthy as well as how to make the basics (vegetable stock, tomato sauce and the like), and the duo have even included a range of hamper-proof recipes designed to survive sitting around in the heat for hours on a picnic in the park. The photos are gorgeous and the dishes look so delicious we’re having to hold ourselves back from sniffing the pages. With simple recipes, easy to follow steps and exciting ingredients, The Green Kitchen is shaping up to be our slender new culinary best friend. Who said a vegetarian’s diet has to be boring?

The Green Kitchen by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant), £25, available to buy online