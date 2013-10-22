Glossip Girl: Jessica Alba, Gwyneth, Miranda Kerr - which celebrity lifestyle will you follow?

It’s funny to think that a few decades ago we really didn’t know what went on behind celebrities’ closed doors. It’s only now we’re learning that Marilyn Monroe had plastic surgery back in the 50s, when most of us could count on two hands the number of famous faces we suspect have been ‘under the knife’.

And so it is that the celebrity pedestal gets lower and lower and these days we can peek quite easily not only behind those doors, previously locked and bolted, but into the very intimate heart of a superstar’s everyday life.

Enter, the lifestyle blog… Take Goop for example, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle destination that by its own description was created as a place to ‘share all of life’s positives’ or Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, which she created ‘to help mums and to give all children a better, safer start.’ They’re not the only ones, and canny A-listers are jumping on the bandwagon and sharing more and more of themselves. Martha Stewart may have started it but the A-list are quite literally taking the ball and running with it.

Needless to say, any multi-million dollar lifestyle is going to appear somewhat appealing from the outside, but when searching for an aspirational role model, who suits you?

For health fanatics and chic geeks: Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop

Though the site has recently taken a foray into fashion, it’s the intimate Delia-style cooking shows hosted by Gwyneth that are the real draw. Her Japanese chicken meatballs are to-die-for; Gwyneth trains with superstar fitness expert Tracey Anderson and all that effort isn’t derailed in the kitchen. Goop is the go-to for clean, lean but tasty living.