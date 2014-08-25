Go green with the super supplement liquid chlorophyll

25 August 2014
gtg-liquid

Jumping on the green-trend bandwagon, we’re going crazy for the Liquid Chlorophyll supplement from Nature’s Sunshine

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It seems these days every aspect of the health world is turning green. From green juice and smoothies to kale nails , we just can’t stop raving about the benefits of going green. Never ones to miss out on a trend, this week we’re loving Liquid Chlorophyll from Nature’s Sunshine, the fresh food supplement that’s stuffed full of healthly benefits.

Preservative free and made using all-natural vegetable sourced glycerine, the supplement contains growth-supporting chlorophyll from both the mulberry and alfalfa plants. An energy boosting marvel, Liquid Chlorophyll helps rebuild and replenish our red blood cells, regenerating the body on both a molecular and a cellular level. It’s also great for strengthening tissue and has a host of anti-inflammatory properties.

For best results, Nature’s Sunshine recommend stirring a teaspoon (5 ml) into water twice daily. Super simple to take, the body-loving liquid starts to work within a matter of days, leaving you feeling boosted, rebuilt and utterly regenerated. The bonus? Nature’s Liquid Chrolophyll is naturally flavoured with spearmint oil so you’re breath stays minty fresh all day long. If you’re looking for a mid-week pick-me-up that doesn’t involve vodka, Nature’s Sunshine’s Liquid Chlorophyll might just be the tipple you need.

Nature’s Sunshine Liquid Chlorophyll, £11.43, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Explore More