Go green with the super supplement liquid chlorophyll

It seems these days every aspect of the health world is turning green. From green juice and smoothies to kale nails , we just can’t stop raving about the benefits of going green. Never ones to miss out on a trend, this week we’re loving Liquid Chlorophyll from Nature’s Sunshine, the fresh food supplement that’s stuffed full of healthly benefits.

Preservative free and made using all-natural vegetable sourced glycerine, the supplement contains growth-supporting chlorophyll from both the mulberry and alfalfa plants. An energy boosting marvel, Liquid Chlorophyll helps rebuild and replenish our red blood cells, regenerating the body on both a molecular and a cellular level. It’s also great for strengthening tissue and has a host of anti-inflammatory properties.

For best results, Nature’s Sunshine recommend stirring a teaspoon (5 ml) into water twice daily. Super simple to take, the body-loving liquid starts to work within a matter of days, leaving you feeling boosted, rebuilt and utterly regenerated. The bonus? Nature’s Liquid Chrolophyll is naturally flavoured with spearmint oil so you’re breath stays minty fresh all day long. If you’re looking for a mid-week pick-me-up that doesn’t involve vodka, Nature’s Sunshine’s Liquid Chlorophyll might just be the tipple you need.

Nature’s Sunshine Liquid Chlorophyll, £11.43, available to buy online